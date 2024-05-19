any voodoopc fans in here?

i forgot i even had a [h]ardforum account lol.does anybody here have any good info on the old voodoopc luxury machines of the early 2000s? ive got a few myself and would like to know more about them but ever since adobe flash died, trying to use wayback machine is extremely hit or miss to find component info, original pricing, or even just good pictures.here's a few of my favorite units ive got. i love chatting about these machines but actually using them feels like performing surgery, youre so on edge using such rare and nowadays valuable machines!if you're familiar with voodoo machines you're welcome to put down model names of these and such or just chat about them! i've got plenty of stories to tell in my short time of voodoopc interest and collecting.ayyo?