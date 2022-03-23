Any reason to not go mATX board instead of ATX?

Looking to do an Alder Lake build. Is there any reason to not go mATX these days? I need to run 2 graphics cards, and the second x16 slot is usually fairly low on the mATX boards, but it seems like I'd be able to fit the card (small card, low power, uses only PCIe for power). Other than that, a mATX board with 2 M.2 slots and 3 SATA ports and the usual IO ports has all the expandability I need. So is there any benefit of going with ATX for my use case?



I'd be looking to pair the mATX board with a mid-tower case with a mesh front, so there would be plenty of airflow. I'd be using an air cooler for CPU.