Any reason to not go mATX board instead of ATX?

ss88

Looking to do an Alder Lake build. Is there any reason to not go mATX these days? I need to run 2 graphics cards, and the second x16 slot is usually fairly low on the mATX boards, but it seems like I'd be able to fit the card (small card, low power, uses only PCIe for power). Other than that, a mATX board with 2 M.2 slots and 3 SATA ports and the usual IO ports has all the expandability I need. So is there any benefit of going with ATX for my use case?

I'd be looking to pair the mATX board with a mid-tower case with a mesh front, so there would be plenty of airflow. I'd be using an air cooler for CPU.
 
As long as there's enough space between the slots for two cards, and enough clearance between the top card and cpu cooler, it doesn't matter where they're located on the board -- even the very edge is fine.

You do have to check the case layout to ensure there is enough room below the motherboard for the lower card -- in midi-towers (not mid-towers) this space is often occupied by fans or the PSU. Some mid-towers also have limited space here, but any Full ATX compatible case should have enough room since ATX boards extend further down than uATX.
 
ss88

Nobu said:
You do have to check the case layout to ensure there is enough room below the motherboard for the lower card -- in midi-towers (not mid-towers)
What fresh hell is this?

My google-fu must be weak b/c I'm not seeing the difference between midi-towers and mid-towers.
 
ss88 said:
What fresh hell is this?

My google-fu must be weak b/c I'm not seeing the difference between midi-towers and mid-towers.
I think he's pointing out that a standard mATX has maybe 4 PCI expansion slots. If you have multiple graphics cards, they might not fit in the slots provided in a standard mATX case. And even if it does, there's not a lot of breathing room for the 2nd card at the bottom of the case. He's suggesting a small ATX case.
 
ss88

kirbyrj said:
I think he's pointing out that a standard mATX has maybe 4 PCI expansion slots. If you have multiple graphics cards, they might not fit in the slots provided in a standard mATX case. And even if it does, there's not a lot of breathing room for the 2nd card at the bottom of the case. He's suggesting a small ATX case.
Got it. Yeah, I wouldn't have thought of that until I put the board into the case!

I think I need to spend some time checking out this stuff in MicroCenter instead of just looking online, so I can see the dimensions in person.
 
ss88 said:
Got it. Yeah, I wouldn't have thought of that until I put the board into the case!

I think I need to spend some time checking out this stuff in MicroCenter instead of just looking online, so I can see the dimensions in person.
One of the things to check on mATX motherboards is where the first PCIe x16 slot is. Some boards have it closer to the I/O panel, and others have it one slot further down.

Pros and cons to each. Closer to the I/O panel means more room for add on cards (or a 2nd graphics card in your case), but the graphics card is usually right on top of the m.2 slot and CPU HSFs are cramped. Further down usually means you can use a larger HSF on the CPU and the m.2 slots generally has better cooling, but you have less room between cards when you add a 2nd one.

The bottom x16 slots is almost always on the very bottom which could cause problems in a standard mATX case unless your 2nd graphics card is a single slot card.
 
ss88

kirbyrj said:
The bottom x16 slots is almost always on the very bottom which could cause problems in a standard mATX case unless your 2nd graphics card is a single slot card.
The card is a Nvidia Quadro P620 - single slot, low power (TDP 40W).
1648053819606.png
 
if matx has the features you want/need, why not?! it what i ended up doing when crossfire/sli died.
just look for a small mid-tower with 7 pcie slots, like the phantek p300/350/400 cases. just pay attention to width for gpu support...
 
ss88

pendragon1 said:
if matx has the features you want/need, why not?! it what i ended up doing when crossfire/sli died.
It does. I'm left wondering how come ATX is still more popular than mATX? What are all these people doing w/ ATX boards that couldn't be done w/ mATX? I have to imagine the % of PC builders who need to run 4+ SATA drives or 3+ PCIe cards is quite small.
 
Dan_D

The biggest reason not to go mATX is due to the lack of decent mATX options. ATX motherboards vastly outsell mATX options in the DIY space. Companies like ASUS and MSI treat the form factor as an afterthought. Granted, OEMs seem to like mATX but the boards that get built for that segment of the market are all essentially trash.
 
ZodaEX

ss88 said:
It does. I'm left wondering how come ATX is still more popular than mATX? What are all these people doing w/ ATX boards that couldn't be done w/ mATX? I have to imagine the % of PC builders who need to run 4+ SATA drives or 3+ PCIe cards is quite small.
I run 5 expansion cards and 7 drives in my PC. Not sure I'd be able to do that with a lil matx system.
 
ss88

Dan_D said:
The biggest reason not to go mATX is due to the lack of decent mATX options. ATX motherboards vastly outsell mATX options in the DIY space. Companies like ASUS and MSI treat the form factor as an afterthought. Granted, OEMs seem to like mATX but the boards that get built for that segment of the market are all essentially trash.
Looking at MSI's B660 boards, it looks like there are more mATX options than ATX.
 
ss88

ZodaEX said:
I run 5 expansion cards and 7 drives in my PC. Not sure I'd be able to do that with a lil matx system.
Yeah, but I'd bet you are pretty far out on the usage distribution of PC builders. My point wasn't that the distribution's tail doesn't exist, but rather it's not the typical use case.
 
