So I am looking for a good quiet 10-keyLESS keyboards that are quiet? In other words NOT mechanical. I don't understand the craze about "mechanical"? I can't stand the loud noise. I want it to be quiet as possible. I don't care about the feeling of the cilck. I just want as quiet as possible with RGB & 10-keyless. Please let me know if you know of any decent keyboards. Cheaper the better as I'm not a keyboard snob. Thank you.