Any info on Windows 12?

There is no real news about "Windows 12" right now. There have been a lot of click-bait rumors, especially around the time 24H2 was released last year, and of course all the rumors turned out to be false.I wouldn't be surprised to see Microsoft do a "Windows 12" this year though, since Windows 10 going EoL is forcing things for a lot of people and Windows 11 has a somewhat mixed reputation (undeserved IMO). I'm betting that Microsoft will repeat what they did when they took mature versions of Windows Vista and Windows 8.1, gave them each a minor facelift/rebrand, and created Windows 7 and Windows 10. Windows 11 will get a minor facelift/rebrand and we will get a "Windows 12".The most experimental Windows insider channel right now is the Canary channel, currently testing what will likely become Windows 11 25H2. Could that become "Windows 12" instead? Anything is possible. We don't have anything else tangible to go on right now. It's still possible to do a local account on the latest Canary build, and I really doubt that option will ever fully go away for lots of technical reasons.I'm curious exactly what you're looking for from the "Aero" theme? Windows 11 already includes a fair bit of transparency in the UI, etc, much like Aero did.