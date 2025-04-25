Any info on Windows 12?

Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Note: This feature may not be available in some browsers.
Local account exists with win11....because I wouldn't mind:
- local account
- no ads
- Win7 Aeroglass kind of interface
- Win7 Aeroglass kind of interface
happens with every other version of windows, every single time. you have to decide if youre going to be one of those hold overs, or move on with the new os. half the time we get a "this isnt so bad after all" post....Well, Win7 did have a nice UI. It's just I saw lately messages on social media people complaining about Win11 (and not wanting to let go of Win10).
Not a virus, the way I look at it. Just a much more intrusive way to monetize your Windows use, since MS isnt' making much these days from upgrades purchased by users like the guys in these forums.OS with ads. To me that's like purposely installing a virus.
I'm trying to learn more about running Linux, so many versions (flavours lol)