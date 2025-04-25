  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Any info on Windows 12?

wandplus said:
...because I wouldn't mind:
- local account
- no ads
- Win7 Aeroglass kind of interface

Local account exists with win11.
I have no ads after spending 2 seconds disabling the settings for them (one drive basically, and suggested apps in start menu which I don't even use ever anyway).
Interface can be customized some with third party programs.

Also, win12 won't be here for quite awhile, win11 is fairly new.
 
OS with ads. To me that's like purposely installing a virus.
I'm trying to learn more about running Linux, so many versions (flavours lol)
I used to love windows but it's really becoming not what I want.
 
In the last couple months saw an ad for the Avowed game appear in the native W10 notifications, within my W10 Pro VM. It's the only ad I've ever seen on Windows Pro when installed from ISO and with settings customized so came as a surprise.

I've seen a couple others post about it but honestly expected more results tbh given it was showing for Pro users. That said, it only appeared in that particular install so perhaps some as yet unchanged setting allowed it through.
 
There is no real news about "Windows 12" right now. There have been a lot of click-bait rumors, especially around the time 24H2 was released last year, and of course all the rumors turned out to be false.

I wouldn't be surprised to see Microsoft do a "Windows 12" this year though, since Windows 10 going EoL is forcing things for a lot of people and Windows 11 has a somewhat mixed reputation (undeserved IMO). I'm betting that Microsoft will repeat what they did when they took mature versions of Windows Vista and Windows 8.1, gave them each a minor facelift/rebrand, and created Windows 7 and Windows 10. Windows 11 will get a minor facelift/rebrand and we will get a "Windows 12".

The most experimental Windows insider channel right now is the Canary channel, currently testing what will likely become Windows 11 25H2. Could that become "Windows 12" instead? Anything is possible. We don't have anything else tangible to go on right now. It's still possible to do a local account on the latest Canary build, and I really doubt that option will ever fully go away for lots of technical reasons.

wandplus said:
- Win7 Aeroglass kind of interface


I'm curious exactly what you're looking for from the "Aero" theme? Windows 11 already includes a fair bit of transparency in the UI, etc, much like Aero did.
 

Well, Win7 did have a nice UI. It's just I saw lately messages on social media people complaining about Win11 (and not wanting to let go of Win10).
 
wandplus said:
Well, Win7 did have a nice UI. It's just I saw lately messages on social media people complaining about Win11 (and not wanting to let go of Win10).

happens with every other version of windows, every single time. you have to decide if youre going to be one of those hold overs, or move on with the new os. half the time we get a "this isnt so bad after all" post....
 

watercooler said:
:eek:OS with ads. To me that's like purposely installing a virus.

Not a virus, the way I look at it. Just a much more intrusive way to monetize your Windows use, since MS isnt' making much these days from upgrades purchased by users like the guys in these forums.
watercooler said:
I'm trying to learn more about running Linux, so many versions (flavours lol)


Gooooood luck. Linux is like a rabbit hole within a rabbit hole within a rabbit hole.The nice thing about Linux is that there are so many distros to choose from. With screen managers, installers, and drivers that may or may not exist for your hardware. Plus your daily driver programs may not exist for Linux. Other than that, it's free so it's a great deal. :eek:
 
