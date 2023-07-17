Any chance a new Quake game announced at QuakeCon?

Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
An outsourced remaster in the vein of the original Quake was what I saw. id doesn't do remakes.I thought I was reading rumours about a Quake 2 remake; Personally would love to see a Quake sequel announced.
Yeah they did a enhanced re-release of Quake in 2021, so I doubt anything is being done anytime soon with that.Nothing would seem to suggest that we will. Given the reception to Quake Champions, which just only released out of early access last year, I don't see how any additional effort would be put into the franchise despite some people clamoring for a new single player experience. I would be pleasantly surprised if there is one announced, especially if it goes back to its Lovecraftian roots, but I wouldn't get my hopes up.
Yeah they did a enhanced re-release of Quake in 2021, so I doubt anything is being done anytime soon with that.
I think it would be cool if they made a Quake II: BFG Edition like they did with Doom 3.
I was talking about the Lost Mission and not having to hack the game to give it WS support, plus having Resurrection of Evil in the main game.Doom 3 BFG was worse than the original, though...