Any chance a new Quake game announced at QuakeCon?

Wonerding and hoping we will get a new next gen Quake game announced at next months QuakeCon, which is Aug. 10-13 in Texas.
 
I thought I was reading rumours about a Quake 2 remake; Personally would love to see a Quake sequel announced.
 
Nothing would seem to suggest that we will. Given the reception to Quake Champions, which just only released out of early access last year, I don't see how any additional effort would be put into the franchise despite some people clamoring for a new single player experience. I would be pleasantly surprised if there is one announced, especially if it goes back to its Lovecraftian roots, but I wouldn't get my hopes up.
An outsourced remaster in the vein of the original Quake was what I saw. id doesn't do remakes.
 
Only rumors I read last year, was that a Quake remake would go back to the Q1 style of medieval theme of dark horror style, mixed with modern style and Nine Inch Nails type music.

At last years QuakeCon there were strong rumors of a new Quake game announcement, but nothing was.
 
Nothing would seem to suggest that we will. Given the reception to Quake Champions, which just only released out of early access last year, I don't see how any additional effort would be put into the franchise despite some people clamoring for a new single player experience. I would be pleasantly surprised if there is one announced, especially if it goes back to its Lovecraftian roots, but I wouldn't get my hopes up.

Yeah they did a enhanced re-release of Quake in 2021, so I doubt anything is being done anytime soon with that.
I think it would be cool if they made a Quake II: BFG Edition like they did with Doom 3.
 
Doom 3 BFG was worse than the original, though...
 
I was talking about the Lost Mission and not having to hack the game to give it WS support, plus having Resurrection of Evil in the main game.
Yeah the duct tape mod sucked and so did the erasing of the good parts from Hell, but I know plenty of peeps that wouldn't play the OG due to having to juggle the flashlight and the weapons at the same time.
I bought it the day it dropped since I loved the OG, biased? Maybe.
 
Sadly I know it would never happen and it is just us wanting nostalgia, but literally remaking Quake Arena 1:1 with purely a new engine under it to update the graphics, leaving all game mechanics alone.....
 
Quake Champions was a failure. I don't see it happening.
A new Unreal Tournament got cancelled when Fortnite blew up, but it never got any real funding to begin with.
Basically every classic style arena shooter has failed to get a decent audience.
They tried by adding the weird shit to Quake Champions and it didn't work. Not only did it not work, it pissed people off that wanted a more classic experience.

Your best bet for arena shooters is from indy developers with small budgets. They can make a good game and a profit, but it's never going to be a big mainstream game like Quake 3 Arena or Unreal Tournament were.

Making arena shooters is trivial with something like Unreal Engine. You could probably make a Quake 3 arena clone in UE5 in a month by following youtube videos. With no game or programming experience. The only thing hard to do would be replicating the exact glitches/physics jank if you actually want a true 1:1 clone.
 
