Any advice or help would to figure this problem out would be greatly appreciated

Hi Everyone im new here and new to the higher end performance of AMD hardware.



My Build:

Case: Cooler Master HAF X ATX Full size Tower Case

Mobo: Asus Tuf X570 Plus (without WIFI)

CPU: AMD Ryzen 3900X

CPU Cooler: Noctua NH-D15 Chromax

Memory: G.Skill Trident Z Neo 16 gig (2x 8 gig) 3600 mhZ CAS Latency CL18 (18-22-22-42) at 1.35V

PSU: EVGA Supernova 850 G3 Gold

Video Card: Nvidia GTX 980 (yea its the only part i was waiting to replace till the 3070 release)



BIOS Version: 1407





the issue i'm having is i'm experiencing alot of WHEA-Logger Warnings that state



A corrected hardware error has occurred.



Reported by component: Processor Core

Error Source: Unknown Error Source

Error Type: Cache Hierarchy Error

Processor APIC ID: 1

sometimes the APIC ID is 0 as well



This all started one night at like 12:30am about a week or so ago my Chrome started crashing and closing from Access_Violation or Heap_Corruption after that happened a few times i got a blue screen and a restart..when i checked the Event viewer after the restart the error was Kernel-Power which i found my power supply at the time was starting to die and saw the PSU fan not spinning so i promptly shut the PC down and ordered a replacement..Which leads me to now ..im still getting the WHEA warnings..I ran memtests on my memory to see if they would throw any errors they did not. the D.O.C.P setting in my BIOS seems to cause warnings to happen alot more and its the only way my ram will run at the specified 3600 mhz. if i turn off DOCP my ram runs at 2133 mhz and i still get the warnings. also i notice the VCore voltage jumps around from ranges 0.3v - 1.4v while idle but while researching i read that was normal for ryzen cpus due to the cores going to sleep etc.. All these issues happen while idle i did notice the warnings did stop or didnt happen as frequent when under load. At this point im at a loss and have no idea how to stop these warnings are causing me to panic and im afraid to use my PC much or play games cause i dont wanna damage anything. im not looking to overclock my system even tho i have the means too cause i dont wanna lower the life span of my system. Currently all my BIOS setting are default and DOCP is disabled until i can hopefully get some help. any insight would be great.