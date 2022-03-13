Any 3960-5960X users here? Need help!

Hello guys, let's start with information, that my English isn't good - I'm not a native English speaker.



I'm searching for a CPU with the highest ratio of energy draw to die size. For example, hardly overclocked 7980XE with power draw of 750W and die size around 430mm2 has ratio of 1.74w/mm².

I need that information for picking a cpu for thermal paste test. If "w/mm²" will be higher, the better - the highest power draw on smallest surface will require the most from thermal paste.



At now, I'm deciding to buy AMD FX-8150 / FX-9590 with ratio of 1.90 to 2.06w/mm². BUT as you all know most of the cpu tests are trash - Alder lake premiere shows, that most news portals doesn't know how to test them.



I'm gonna make those tests at edge Vcore and test them in Prime95 SmallFFT default settings. Could you put your CPUs at that same settings?

For example: i7-4790K at 1.45Vcore, 2.1VccIN, 1.3VccSA-IO, DRAM somewhere around 1.85v and run it on Prime95 and collect data from HwInfo (or better) using clamp multimeter for EPS cables.



12900K, 11900K, 10900K, 3960X, 4960X, 5960X, old FXes - whatever you have guys! I'm mostly interested of 3960X, 4960X and 5960X