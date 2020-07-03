Any 24” 4K High-Refresh Options?

I’ve been using a non-gaming oriented 27” 5K display for the past 6 month now, and it’s reaffirmed what I already suspected: resolution is more important and noticeable to me than anything else for office tasks. That said, I surprisingly also find it to be slightly too large for comfort, and the text to be a little too small at 200% scaling.



I figured that a smaller 25” or 24” 4K display would both be a better size and have slightly larger text at 200% scaling, but it doesn’t make any sense to move over to one if these are the only changes. I’d rather wait for a model that brings 120Hz with it.



Is anything like this coming up on the horizon?