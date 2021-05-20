Antec NX130 availability

I'm wondering about the availability of the Antec NX130 in North America. I mean this case has the following:
-side window
-mesh front
-no fan holes on top or sides
-space for optical drive
-front-facing USB ports and power buttons
-sleek design
The only thing I'd want I'd don't see is a micro-ATX version.
-side window
-mesh front
-no fan holes on top or sides
-space for optical drive
-front-facing USB ports and power buttons
-sleek design
The only thing I'd want I'd don't see is a micro-ATX version.