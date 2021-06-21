Antec 302 question

S

Smoblikat

Limp Gawd
Joined
May 28, 2020
Messages
214
Hello, I am wondering if anyone knows if an ethernet cable head will fit through the rectangle openings at the top of the case, assuming the fan controller/bracket thingy is removed?
302-fancontrol.jpg

I would check on my case, but I completely painted it and those things are stuck in place, so I really dont want to disturb them if it wont fit anyway.

I appreciate any help you can provide.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top