Antec 302 question

Hello, I am wondering if anyone knows if an ethernet cable head will fit through the rectangle openings at the top of the case, assuming the fan controller/bracket thingy is removed?
I would check on my case, but I completely painted it and those things are stuck in place, so I really dont want to disturb them if it wont fit anyway.
I appreciate any help you can provide.
I would check on my case, but I completely painted it and those things are stuck in place, so I really dont want to disturb them if it wont fit anyway.
I appreciate any help you can provide.