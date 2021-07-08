Another AssRock Board Bites the Dust?

I have system with a ASRock H97M Pro4 board that suddenly stopped working. When I attempt to boot, the power turns on, but there is no VGA output, no HD activity LED, only some USB peripherals get power.



I checked all the connectors, CMOS battery, and cleared CMOS. I connected a speaker to the motherboard and there is no post beep of any kind.



When I power down by holding the power button for a few seconds, and attempt to start the system a second time, the PSU will spin up for a few seconds, stop for a few seconds, and keep cycling on and off. I tried a good PSU from another system and the exact same thing happens.



Anybody see something like this where the power cycles on and off every few seconds?