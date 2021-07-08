Another AssRock Board Bites the Dust?

3dprophet

Weaksauce
I have system with a ASRock H97M Pro4 board that suddenly stopped working. When I attempt to boot, the power turns on, but there is no VGA output, no HD activity LED, only some USB peripherals get power.

I checked all the connectors, CMOS battery, and cleared CMOS. I connected a speaker to the motherboard and there is no post beep of any kind.

When I power down by holding the power button for a few seconds, and attempt to start the system a second time, the PSU will spin up for a few seconds, stop for a few seconds, and keep cycling on and off. I tried a good PSU from another system and the exact same thing happens.

Anybody see something like this where the power cycles on and off every few seconds?
 
drutman

Try running MB outside of case on a piece of antistatic material, sometimes a long misplaced screw will cause a short.
 
