Anker - The Most Overated Electronics Brand!

O

OKC Yeakey Trentadue

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Nov 24, 2021
Messages
1,250
Anker seems to get great reviews with nearly all of their products, but I have been burned so many times.

- Cables: Can no longer be bad luck at this point. On average, they last no longer than generic ones and I have wasted way too much money on them.

- Portable generator: I have the smaller 521 model and it looks like the battery is already done for. It was advertised as having something like 1000 charge cycles but I got nowhere near that.

- USB C PD support on various chargers: I have several of there AC and DC chargers and none of them seem to work for super charging of our android phones. We have a generic AC charger that activates Supercharging.

Anyone else have the same issues with Anker? Starting to think these reviews are mostly fake and the tech tubers are simping for a garbage brand.
 
I've had good luck, but I usually lose the charger within a year or two, cables get chewed by the cat.

What I have had trouble with is junk getting in my phone's charge port (causes partial seating, unplugging, etc), but that doesn't really have anything to do with the cable.
 
I use a bit of their stuff, not had any real issues to be honest. Cables, charging bricks, multi port usb chargers, usb batteries of the top of my head have all been fine.

edit; just went through my amazon history, i am still using a 10000mah usb battery i bought from them in 2015.
 
I'm pretty sure Anker has at least two tiers of product, one that's actually good and worth the (usually top or at least high) dollar point, and then a generic off-label line that's rebadged that just rides their rep.
 
Axman said:
I'm pretty sure Anker has at least two tiers of product, one that's actually good and worth the (usually top or at least high) dollar point, and then a generic off-label line that's rebadged that just rides their rep.
Click to expand...

You are likely right about this, at least for the cables.

Still don't know why the USB c pd protocols are so difficult to figure out.
 
Like, they're ok? I definitely had one cable go bad without abuse and I wrote them a nastygram and either they replaced it or gave me a refund (I don't remember which).

When looking at the sea of garbage that is a cable selection, Anker at least chooses to nurture their brand rather than come up with a new garbage brand name every two months. I'd prefer monoprice, but they got weird. Mostly I manage with cables that came with the things, but sometimes you just need more.
 
I was looking at one of their 20,000mAh power banks... 🤔

I've heard good things about them, but I've never owned one of their products.
 
OKC Yeakey Trentadue said:
- USB C PD support on various chargers: I have several of there AC and DC chargers and none of them seem to work for super charging of our android phones. We have a generic AC charger that activates Supercharging.
Click to expand...
When looking at USB chargers the AllThingsOnePlace channel is highly recommended. They have a strong electrical background and thoroughly test units electrically for all claims (including which fast charging types it actually supports), safety listing specs, whether unplugging from ports causes resets across other ports, etc, and provide comparative analysis.

Any of their reviews for a given wattage will contain a table and graph comparing to others of the same class, for those interested.
 
I have owned a few of their cables and a Bluetooth speaker and have had no issues.
 
When given a choice if I'm looking for something and Anker makes it I buy it. Just various wall chargers for my phones. I did have a power bank from them that went bad. I don't remember how old is was or if I even had the receipt. I simply emailed them and they sent me a new one free of charge. I also received a small gift from them in the mail maybe 6 months later. I've had a great experience, obviously you have not but regardless, what they may or may not lack in quality, they certainly make up for it with customer service in my opinion.
 
OKC Yeakey Trentadue said:
Anker seems to get great reviews with nearly all of their products, but I have been burned so many times.

- Cables: Can no longer be bad luck at this point. On average, they last no longer than generic ones and I have wasted way too much money on them.

- Portable generator: I have the smaller 521 model and it looks like the battery is already done for. It was advertised as having something like 1000 charge cycles but I got nowhere near that.

- USB C PD support on various chargers: I have several of there AC and DC chargers and none of them seem to work for super charging of our android phones. We have a generic AC charger that activates Supercharging.

Anyone else have the same issues with Anker? Starting to think these reviews are mostly fake and the tech tubers are simping for a garbage brand.
Click to expand...
You didn't mention this. Did you contact their customer service?
 
I have a battery pack from them that's at least 5 years old and still going strong. I also have 5 various chargers around the house that are years old still going strong. As for cables I've never used their brand. I just buy generic cables because we have some kind of cable eating monster in the house and I'm not paying a premium for stuff that won't last a year.
 
I've been buying Anker products for almost a decade now and have yet to have an issue with any of their products outside of normal wear and tear on the cables. While I generally don't buy their cheap stuff they've been slowly pricing themselves out of the market that made them so popular over the last few years.

I also use a lot of their security products which are sold under the Eufy brand and those definitely give a lot of bang for the buck.
 
Anker, Satechi, UGreen... I stick to these brands and haven't been disappointed.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Niner
like this
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top