Anker - The Most Overated Electronics Brand!

Anker seems to get great reviews with nearly all of their products, but I have been burned so many times.



- Cables: Can no longer be bad luck at this point. On average, they last no longer than generic ones and I have wasted way too much money on them.



- Portable generator: I have the smaller 521 model and it looks like the battery is already done for. It was advertised as having something like 1000 charge cycles but I got nowhere near that.



- USB C PD support on various chargers: I have several of there AC and DC chargers and none of them seem to work for super charging of our android phones. We have a generic AC charger that activates Supercharging.



Anyone else have the same issues with Anker? Starting to think these reviews are mostly fake and the tech tubers are simping for a garbage brand.