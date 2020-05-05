Android tablets...?

ScottHerman

ScottHerman

n00b
Joined
Apr 22, 2017
Messages
21
Is samsung the only one keeping Android alive in the tablet industry? I am going to be in the market
for a tablet in the next month or two and it seems like it's either buy a Samsung tablet.. or the obvious
a iPad.. Is there any other android tablets that isn't on my radar?
 
C

criccio

Fully Equipped
Joined
Mar 26, 2008
Messages
12,697
Coming from someone who despises Apple as a company and has owned all Android devices as well as tablets in the past, my only reccomendation in 2020 is an iPad.

They're just better.
 
