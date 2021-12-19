Android on old Nook E-Reader?

So my niece was cleaning out her room yesterday and I noticed a little e-reader/tablet in a trash pile

It's a Nook Color exactly like this one

She said she hasn't used it in years and it wouldn't turn on, but I charged it overnight and it powered up just fine this morning

Connects to my wifi, but it keeps saying there's a network problem when I try to search anything on the net

After a bit of Googling, I found that she had never updated it, but Barnes/Noble no longer supports it, so I can't even download updates

Figured I'd start fresh, so I did a factory reset as shown in this video:

Now it's on the setup page, but can't get passed the network error even though says it's connected to my wifi

Found some videos where people are running Android/Linux off of the SD card and figure that would be my next step before frisbeeing it out the window

Thing is, I'm a total newb when it comes to these things and the majority of the videos I've seen are older and have dead links to downloads


Anyone know where to find a writeup on how to do this with all the functioning links I need to get this done?

I kinda wanna rub it in her face cause shes a bit spoiled when it comes to these things

Last year she tossed a perfectly good laptop cause it was running a little slow :rolleyes:

I dug it up, did a full restore and my nephew now uses it for school without issue :cool:
 
