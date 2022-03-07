Android dual sim usage

Looks like I'm going to have a work phone soon. I don't want to port my personal number to my works account. I want to keep personal and work separate and don't want to carry 2 phones. I know on iOS I can assign contacts to use a specific sim. My googling with how it works on Android hasn't really answered if I can assign a sim to a contact specifically...it seems that I have to choose what sim to use when texting or calling??



I'd much prefer to stay on Android with a pixel or one plus. I've been rocking a one plus n200 and love it after being on iPhone for the past 3 years.



Thanks!