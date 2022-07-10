And they still wonder why linux isn't more popular.

M76
I've not tried linux in a long time, but thought it got a long way in user experience since I last tried it. Then I learned this is how you put an icon on the desktop in ubuntu in 2022. In windows you drag and drop, or use send to desktop. LOL
Oh, and also it fails to detect my TV as a legitimate display, and only allows 1024x768 as the highest resolution. Great, now I have to start from scratch and install windows to actually make this HTPC usable.
