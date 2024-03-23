And expect Memory prices to explode

https://www.extremetech.com/computi...-bandwidth-memory-supply-for-2024-and-most-of
Micron Sold All of Its High Bandwidth Memory Supply for 2024 and Most of 2025
We are 3 months in and the next year's worth of stock is gone. Sure that is for the datacenter stuff but it's bound to trickle down as production gets shifted.
