Ancient GPU needs replaced. Suggestions?

So due to life, I haven't upgraded my rig in quite a while. This year I'm redoing the whole thing, starting with the GPU.

At the moment I've got a 7870xt (cut down 7950) with only 2 GB of Vram. Normally I replace things as they break, but this freaking card just won't die. It's gotten to the point where 2 GB of Vram is actually a problem now, and I need a replacement card.

With the market being in the state it is in, I'm not sure if I should buy a used card or a weaker newer one etc. My budget is flexible to a point, say $200 to $400. What would be the best bang for the buck in that price bracket currently?
 
580 8gb might be a good buy in that price range.
 
It doesn't sound like you are buying right now, just soonish. Wait a couple weeks and see if the dust settles a bit.
 
