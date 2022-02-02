Ancient GPU needs replaced. Suggestions?

So due to life, I haven't upgraded my rig in quite a while. This year I'm redoing the whole thing, starting with the GPU.



At the moment I've got a 7870xt (cut down 7950) with only 2 GB of Vram. Normally I replace things as they break, but this freaking card just won't die. It's gotten to the point where 2 GB of Vram is actually a problem now, and I need a replacement card.



With the market being in the state it is in, I'm not sure if I should buy a used card or a weaker newer one etc. My budget is flexible to a point, say $200 to $400. What would be the best bang for the buck in that price bracket currently?