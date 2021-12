Anybody into retro gaming and has pre-purchase or have plan to purchase Analogue pocket ? I pre order mine a few days ago (ETA Q4 2022 batch white version) I'll be honest it was an impulse buyI was too young for the Gameboy era but I'm intrigue to play some Game Gear, Gameboy advance games on it even though I have one of those Chinese Gameboy clones that feels a bit cheap an random issues with some roms. I'm planning I'm using an everdrive-GBA X5 mini/EverDrive-GG X7 since old game gear and Gameboy games are getting out of hand regarding pricing.