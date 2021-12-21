Analogue Pocket

Anybody into retro gaming and has pre-purchase or have plan to purchase Analogue pocket? I pre order mine a few days ago (ETA Q4 2022 batch white version) I'll be honest it was an impulse buy :p I was too young for the Gameboy era but I'm intrigue to play some Game Gear, Gameboy advance games on it even though I have one of those Chinese Gameboy clones that feels a bit cheap an random issues with some roms. I'm planning I'm using an everdrive-GBA X5 mini/EverDrive-GG X7 since old game gear and Gameboy games are getting out of hand regarding pricing.
 
