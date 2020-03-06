Amnesia: Rebirth

2010 horror game Amnesia: The Dark Descent is getting a sequel this fall...developer Frictional Games just announced Amnesia: Rebirth with a short trailer...according to the synopsis, Rebirth follows a new protagonist named Tasi Trianon through the Algerian desert...some trailer art implies that it takes place in the early to mid-20th century, instead of The Dark Descent’s 19th century Prussia...

Coming autumn 2020...

Amnesia: Rebirth - Announcement trailer

 
