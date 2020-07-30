AMD's best Big Navi GPU may only be a match for Nvidia Ampere's second tier

erek said: With only the high-end market set to be served at the tail-end of this year, it seems almost certain that most of us are going to have to wait until next year to see anything more affordable than the ultra-enthusiast, ultra-expensive GeForce and Radeon cards." Click to expand...

If people haven't realized yet, but AMD has no interest in competing in the PC GPU market. This is just to make investors happy that AMD is trying. AMD is in a unique situation in that anything they do in one market is a conflict of interest in another. That's why in 2013 AMD has the R9 290 and just recycled their previous gen products by moving them one tier down. They did it again when the released the R9 390 along with the R9 Fury. It wasn't until the RX series where AMD actually released new mid and low range products that wasn't a rebranding. AMD being dominant in the console market means Sony and Microsoft won't be happy seeing AMD making better priced GPU's for the PC market.Nvidia on the other hand has no problem destroying the console market, like they did with the GTX 970. Once the GTX 970 was released it made the PS4 and XB1 look like toys by comparison. No doubt Nvidia is looking to recreate that difference with the RTX 3000 series. Wouldn't shock me that Nvidia has a RTX 3070 that performs like a RTX 2080 Ti for about $400, while AMD was planning to release RDNA2 for $700 that performs like a RTX 2080 Ti. If the rumors are true about RDNA2 then the PS5 and Xbox Series X's Tflops maybe a terrible metric to determine their performance, and may actually be a lot slower than we anticipated. Look at Halo Infinite graphics on the Xbox Series X. Not looking too different than Halo 3.