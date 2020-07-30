AMD's best Big Navi GPU may only be a match for Nvidia Ampere's second tier

"Coreteks' AIB sources also suggest there will be a pair of Big Navi GPUs at launch, based on the same Sienna Cichlid silicon. That's not much of a stretch as this is classic AMD graphics card practice; it's very own rule of two. This typically sees a cut-down card launching alongside the full-fat option. Just think about the RX 5700 XT and RX 5700 last year, RX 580 and RX 570, R9 390X and R9 390… and on and on.

And traditionally we usually end up recommending the lower-spec one as its lower price, and generally only-very-slight specs cut, end up making it a better value card by comparison, offering often very similar performance.

It looks like those two Sienna Cichlid cards will be the only Big Navi GPUs we see this year too, if this report is to be believed. A second fish-based codename, Navy Flounder, has been tied to the new RDNA 2 architecture, and is reportedly a mid-range version of the Big Navi GPU slated for release in the first three months of 2021.

With only the high-end market set to be served at the tail-end of this year, it seems almost certain that most of us are going to have to wait until next year to see anything more affordable than the ultra-enthusiast, ultra-expensive GeForce and Radeon cards."

https://www.pcgamer.com/amd-big-navi-rdna-2-aimed-at-rtx-3080/
 
erek said:
Hopes and dreams about Big Navi currently dashed, but I was hopeful
Marees said:
Big not so big Navi
So, do we have any actual evidence of this one way or the other? Obviously not so, what are you guys going on about with rumors? After all, was there not a rumor that Zen 3 is not going to be released until next year, which turned out to be complete bunk?
 
ManofGod said:
So, do we have any actual evidence of this one way or the other? Obviously not so, what are you guys going on about with rumors? After all, was there not a rumor that Zen 3 is not going to be released until next year, which turned out to be complete bunk?
Just made a post about the 3090 series also for your reference if interested
 
ManofGod said:
So, do we have any actual evidence of this one way or the other? Obviously not so, what are you guys going on about with rumors? After all, was there not a rumor that Zen 3 is not going to be released until next year, which turned out to be complete bunk?
Upto 15% performance improvement seems a resonable expectation. Fingers crossed that AMD can disrupt on price.

50% improvement over a 2080ti sounds fanciful knowing the die sizes chosen by AMD (& their previous power efficiency challenges of their architectures)

But as you said, these are all rumors as of now...
 
erek said:
With only the high-end market set to be served at the tail-end of this year, it seems almost certain that most of us are going to have to wait until next year to see anything more affordable than the ultra-enthusiast, ultra-expensive GeForce and Radeon cards."
If people haven't realized yet, but AMD has no interest in competing in the PC GPU market. This is just to make investors happy that AMD is trying. AMD is in a unique situation in that anything they do in one market is a conflict of interest in another. That's why in 2013 AMD has the R9 290 and just recycled their previous gen products by moving them one tier down. They did it again when the released the R9 390 along with the R9 Fury. It wasn't until the RX series where AMD actually released new mid and low range products that wasn't a rebranding. AMD being dominant in the console market means Sony and Microsoft won't be happy seeing AMD making better priced GPU's for the PC market.

Nvidia on the other hand has no problem destroying the console market, like they did with the GTX 970. Once the GTX 970 was released it made the PS4 and XB1 look like toys by comparison. No doubt Nvidia is looking to recreate that difference with the RTX 3000 series. Wouldn't shock me that Nvidia has a RTX 3070 that performs like a RTX 2080 Ti for about $400, while AMD was planning to release RDNA2 for $700 that performs like a RTX 2080 Ti. If the rumors are true about RDNA2 then the PS5 and Xbox Series X's Tflops maybe a terrible metric to determine their performance, and may actually be a lot slower than we anticipated. Look at Halo Infinite graphics on the Xbox Series X. Not looking too different than Halo 3.

960x0.jpg
 
DukenukemX said:
If people haven't realized yet, but AMD has no interest in competing in the PC GPU market. This is just to make investors happy that AMD is trying. AMD is in a unique situation in that anything they do in one market is a conflict of interest in another. That's why in 2013 AMD has the R9 290 and just recycled their previous gen products by moving them one tier down. They did it again when the released the R9 390 along with the R9 Fury. It wasn't until the RX series where AMD actually released new mid and low range products that wasn't a rebranding. AMD being dominant in the console market means Sony and Microsoft won't be happy seeing AMD making better priced GPU's for the PC market.

Nvidia on the other hand has no problem destroying the console market, like they did with the GTX 970. Once the GTX 970 was released it made the PS4 and XB1 look like toys by comparison. No doubt Nvidia is looking to recreate that difference with the RTX 3000 series. Wouldn't shock me that Nvidia has a RTX 3070 that performs like a RTX 2080 Ti for about $400, while AMD was planning to release RDNA2 for $700 that performs like a RTX 2080 Ti. If the rumors are true about RDNA2 then the PS5 and Xbox Series X's Tflops maybe a terrible metric to determine their performance, and may actually be a lot slower than we anticipated. Look at Halo Infinite graphics on the Xbox Series X. Not looking too different than Halo 3.

View attachment 265859
I don’t disagree with much of what you wrote, but it seems like the issues with Halo Infinite are not hardware based. There is a lot of chatter coming out that 343i is totally fucked up and the source code/tech is a scrambled mess. Rich at ReviewTech USA did a nice little piece on it a day or two ago.
 
