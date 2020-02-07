AMD Wraith Question

So I have been using the AMD Wraith for awhile now with the 3900X. Typically at idle Im in the mid-30's, when gaming it stays between 55c-60c while consistently staying around 4-4.5ghz on all cores. My case is well ventilated and my ambient temps are 64f during the winter, and 68f during the summer due to central AC. So the question being how much would I benefit from a higher end cooler like a NOCTUA or one of the Be Quiet solutions, would it be a noticeable difference or am I just fine where I am.