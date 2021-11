So when I first got my 6900xt back in February I couldn’t get above 10500 graphics score in timespy extreme with my max OC and pushing power target all the way to 450 watts but now in November I revisited 3dmark and got 10500 on stock settings and 11200 with max OC but only using 289 watts. I just want to say that AMD drivers do indeed age like fine wine haha!