AMD vs Intel: Which CPUs Are Better

Winner: Intel (apparently by a long shot)

"Winner: AMD. The AMD vs Intel CPU security debate continues to evolve as researchers and nefarious actors alike turn more of an eye towards AMD's newer architectures. As things stand, Intel still suffers from more known vulnerabilities than AMD, and the impact of the Spectre mitigations on previous-gen Intel processors leads to larger performance losses (at times equivalent to a few generational gains worth of improvement) than the fixes we've seen from AMD, granting Team Red the win."

1681689580705.png


Source: https://www.tomshardware.com/featur...flow&utm_source=twitter.com&utm_medium=social
 
"Specifications"? "Architecture"? What are those if not the magic that gets something done, and as the rest of the report suggests AMD is getting gaming done better, and Intel is getting content creation done better (though I am sure that is arguable)

This list seems highly subjective to me.

That said, I don't think there is any way to not be subjective on this topic.
 
I still don't understand why Intel chose not to have the same video driver support for the Comet Lake than the Rocket Lake etc. I mean you can have high definition video on the Rocket Lake and later that you get on RTX video cards but they won't offer it for Comet Lake.
 
"Specifications" - Okay
 
