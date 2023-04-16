AMD vs Intel: Which CPUs Are Better

erek
Winner: Intel (apparently by a long shot)
"Winner: AMD. The AMD vs Intel CPU security debate continues to evolve as researchers and nefarious actors alike turn more of an eye towards AMD's newer architectures. As things stand, Intel still suffers from more known vulnerabilities than AMD, and the impact of the Spectre mitigations on previous-gen Intel processors leads to larger performance losses (at times equivalent to a few generational gains worth of improvement) than the fixes we've seen from AMD, granting Team Red the win."
Source: https://www.tomshardware.com/featur...flow&utm_source=twitter.com&utm_medium=social
