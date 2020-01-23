AMD vs. Intel Contributions To The Linux Kernel Over The Past Decade

Man, Intel is dominatin' in weighs unwitnessed due to AMD's other successes! "When it comes to a total commit count by domain, on the Intel side it peaked in 2016 when they also had their record number of kernel developers contributing. Intel overall though remains one of the biggest companies contributing to the upstream Linux kernel. AMD's commit count has been roughly the same for the past three years, again largely driven by their AMDGPU graphics work. It will be interesting to see how 2020 plays out thanks to all of the work Intel is doing on their Xe Graphics as well as enabling other new hardware platforms that are coming up. On the AMD side, their developers remain very busy as well and hopefully will be a record-setting year for them." https://www.phoronix.com/scan.php?page=news_item&px=AMD-Intel-2010s-Kernel-Contrib