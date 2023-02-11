AMD Ultimate Tech Upgrade to replace Intel Extreme Tech Upgrade

erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 8,414
Intel backs out of LTT sponsored content of its own namesake
“LTT has never revealed how much did Intel pay for the content, but the with the upgrade budget alone it accumulated $120K, that’s not including the sponsorship deal and the ad revenue.
You can watch all Intel Extreme Update videos here.”
Source: https://videocardz.com/newz/amd-ult...tech-upgrade-at-linustechtips-youtube-channel
“LTT has never revealed how much did Intel pay for the content, but the with the upgrade budget alone it accumulated $120K, that’s not including the sponsorship deal and the ad revenue.
You can watch all Intel Extreme Update videos here.”
Source: https://videocardz.com/newz/amd-ult...tech-upgrade-at-linustechtips-youtube-channel