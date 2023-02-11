AMD Ultimate Tech Upgrade to replace Intel Extreme Tech Upgrade

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
8,414
Intel backs out of LTT sponsored content of its own namesake

“LTT has never revealed how much did Intel pay for the content, but the with the upgrade budget alone it accumulated $120K, that’s not including the sponsorship deal and the ad revenue.

You can watch all Intel Extreme Update videos here.”

1676142598673.jpeg


Source: https://videocardz.com/newz/amd-ult...tech-upgrade-at-linustechtips-youtube-channel
 
J

Jon855

[H]ard DCOTM January 2008
Joined
Aug 25, 2005
Messages
11,046
I honestly don't get how this is newsworthy news. Almost as bad as a thread about other threads IMO.
Who cares about LTT's sponsorship?
 
