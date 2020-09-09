AMD Threadripper Pro 3995WX

"The Threadripper Pro won't be available on the retail market. The 7nm processors target OEM and system integrators (SI). Lenovo's ThinkStation P620 is one of the first systems to feature the Threadripper Pro 3995WX. Spotted by hardware sleuth @momomo_us, the ThinkStation P620 (30E0004MUS) is up for purchase at Bottom Line Telecommunications with a soul-crushing price tag of $18,090.39. But that's apparently a bargain; the suggested retail price for the ThinkStation P620 is $19,559.00, according to the retailer.

With its 64 CPU cores and 128 threads, the Threadripper Pro 3995WX inside the Lenovo system is the flagship SKU of the Threadripper Pro family. It runs with a 2.7 GHz base clock and 4.3 GHz boost clock, only 100 MHz lower than the Threadripper 3990X that it just crushed in PassMark. The Threadripper Pro 3995WX scored 88,675 CPU marks over the Threadripper 3990X's 79,746, meaning the Pro variant is up to 11.2% faster.

Cores / ThreadsBase / Boost (GHz)L3 Cache (MB)PCIe .40DRAMTDP
Threadripper Pro 3995WX64 / 1282.70 / 4.20256128Eight-Channel DDR4-3200280W
Threadripper 3990X64 / 1282.90 / 4.3025688 (72 Usable)Quad DDR4-3200280W
EPYC 770264 / 1282.00 / 3.35256128Eight-Channel DDR4-3200200W
EPYC 774264 / 1282.25 / 3.40256128Eight-Channel DDR4-3200225W
Now it's easier to see why the ThinkStation P620 costs what it costs. In addition to the Threadripper Pro 3995WX, the listed model comes equipped with 128GB of DDR4-3200 ECC memory and a pair of Nvidia's Quadro RTX 6000 GPUs binded together through NVLink. The system's storage is a bit underwhelming though since it only has a single 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD installed. However, the ThinkStation P620 does provide a 10G Gigabit Ethernet port.

The aforementioned model is just one of 48 possible configurations that Bottom Line Telecommunications. The entry-level ThinkStation P620 (30E0003LUS) starts at $2,058.88 and comes equipped with the 12-core Threadripper Pro 3945WX, 16GB of RAM and the 1TB SSD. Bottom Line Telecommunications doesn't list the graphics card inside this model."


https://www.tomshardware.com/news/a...tion-listed-for-dollar18000-benchmarks-emerge
 
That is awesome. Here we are, not really that long after dual cores debuted, with 64C/128T processors available in a desktop sized form factor.

Cool time to be alive!
 
