AMD Threadripper 3970X Successor

Hey guys I am looking to build a new work computer some time in the coming months for professional art. I am using this computer for computer game art programs such as Maya, KeyShot, Z Brush, Photoshop etc....



It looks like the 3970X is currently the best CPU I could get for this build, I was wondering does anyone know how much longer I would have to wait to purchase the successor to the 3970X ??



I think that the new generation of AMD chips are supposed to be coming out in the coming months but I was not sure if those are gaming CPUs only or if they also include work CPUs?



Thanks for the help.