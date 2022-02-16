AMD Surpasses Intel Market Cap

FlawleZ

FlawleZ

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Oct 20, 2010
Messages
1,549
AMD is now a bigger company, by market capitalization, than Intel. It may be close, but AMD has passed Intel for the first time in the company's history with a ~$197.75 billion market cap at the close of the market on February 15 compared to Intel's $197.24 billion. AMD's sudden market cap surge comes on the back of its blockbuster $49 billion acquisition of Xilinx, the largest semiconductor acquisition in history.

AMD's acquisition of Xilinx triggered the conversion of 248.38 million Xilinx shares into 428 million new AMD shares (a process that is ongoing). Added to AMD's existing 1.2 billion shares, that brings the company's overall share count to 1.628 million, giving AMD a market cap of $197.75 billion that squeaks past Intel by a mere $51 million. (There might be some variance in calculations from the various third parties, but all should place AMD in the lead over Intel at current stock valuations.)

That marks a stark reversal for a company that was teetering on the brink of bankruptcy a mere six years ago when it first unveiled its revolutionary Zen CPU microarchitecture. Six years of relentless execution later, AMD now has an all-time high share of the CPU market, giving it the cash to ink the biggest semiconductor deal in history.
Click to expand...
https://www.tomshardware.com/news/amds-market-cap-surpasses-intel

My how the times have changed...
 
L

Lakados

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Feb 3, 2014
Messages
5,088
FlawleZ said:
https://www.tomshardware.com/news/amds-market-cap-surpasses-intel

My how the times have changed...
Click to expand...
This is based on future growth potential, investors think AMD can grow their market share more in the near future than Intel can grow theirs so they are just expecting AMDs stock prices to go up more than Intels.

But yes it wasn’t long ago that AMD was circling the drain price wise and things certainly have changed in the past 5 years for sure.
 
M

Meeho

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Aug 16, 2010
Messages
5,361
It's nice to see how value of this air is larger than the value of that air.
 
Armenius

Armenius

Fully [H]
Joined
Jan 28, 2014
Messages
30,021
FlawleZ said:
https://www.tomshardware.com/news/amds-market-cap-surpasses-intel

My how the times have changed...
Click to expand...
Making news headlines out of a daily market cap? Really reaching for news, here. More interesting is that high price-earnings ratio. Let's see how they're doing at the end of the quarter. No doubt the acquisition is driving hype that will cool down.

1645045077141.png


1645045155007.png


Nothing against AMD and their continuing drive of competition in the CPU market, but this seems like it's just a headline to drive clicks.
 
L

LukeTbk

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Sep 10, 2020
Messages
1,782
First time being close to Intel in MarketCAP is more the big news/trend, no so long ago say February 2020, Intel market cap was around 280 billions, AMD was around 60 billions and now they are virtually the same 2 year's later....
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top