AMD support for Microsoft DirectStorage 1.1
AMD is pleased to support Microsoft®’s recently released DirectStorage 1.1 with GPU Decompression. AMD has worked closely with Microsoft to ensure the best possible experience on AMD devices and platforms. DirectStorage is a feature that must be enabled by (game) application developers to realize the benefits. AMD is ready to support our ISV partners to enable DirectStorage in future game title releases.
AMD is pleased to support Microsoft®’s recently released DirectStorage 1.1 with GPU Decompression. AMD has worked closely with Microsoft to ensure the best possible experience on AMD devices and platforms. DirectStorage is a feature that must be enabled by (game) application developers to realize the benefits. AMD is ready to support our ISV partners to enable DirectStorage in future game title releases.