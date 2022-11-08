AMD support for Microsoft DirectStorage 1.1

kac77 said:
AMD support for Microsoft DirectStorage 1.1

AMD is pleased to support Microsoft®’s recently released DirectStorage 1.1 with GPU Decompression. AMD has worked closely with Microsoft to ensure the best possible experience on AMD devices and platforms. DirectStorage is a feature that must be enabled by (game) application developers to realize the benefits. AMD is ready to support our ISV partners to enable DirectStorage in future game title releases.
It's nice of them to announce it, Nvidia just sort of snuck it in on the 27'th with update 526.74.
I want to know though how AMD is helping it get implemented or if they have to.
Nvidia has stated they are adding support for DirectStorage into the RTX IO libraries.
https://developer.nvidia.com/blog/a...mes-and-apps-with-gdeflate-for-directstorage/
But AMD is just saying they are supporting ISV partners, so are they adding it to the Fidelity FX kit, or are they going to just let developers figure it out.
 
Remember: nVidia always (ALWAYS) approaches anything from the stand point of locking you in to their way of doing anything - therefore it is natural and expected that they will try and tie this support to some custom APIs that they control that they will work like Hell to make sure game engine developers use those custom APIs as the One True Method. It's "The Way it's Meant to be Played." (See PhysX, CUDA, RTX, etc.)

To be fair, were AMD the market domineering bag of dicks that nVidia is, they would probably do some of that too, but since they are not, they tend to use more open APIs - like maybe the actual DirectStorage API from Microsoft, thereby rendering the need for custom APIs pointless.
 
