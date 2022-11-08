AMD support for Microsoft DirectStorage 1.1

Remember: nVidia always (ALWAYS) approaches anything from the stand point of locking you in to their way of doing anything - therefore it is natural and expected that they will try and tie this support to some custom APIs that they control that they will work like Hell to make sure game engine developers use those custom APIs as the One True Method. It's "The Way it's Meant to be Played." (See PhysX, CUDA, RTX, etc.)



To be fair, were AMD the market domineering bag of dicks that nVidia is, they would probably do some of that too, but since they are not, they tend to use more open APIs - like maybe the actual DirectStorage API from Microsoft, thereby rendering the need for custom APIs pointless.