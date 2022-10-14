DirectStorage (PC)

Microsoft announced the imminent availability of DirectStorage 1.1, which is set to introduce the highly awaited GPU decompression feature to the API...while the first release of DirectStorage on PC focused on enhancing the data transfer so that the API could take advantage of the much higher bandwidth of NVMe drives, the decompression of assets was still handled by the CPU, becoming a bottleneck in the processGPU decompression, on the other hand, can be much faster...in the comparison shown by Microsoft, the scene loads nearly three times faster, and the CPU is almost entirely freed up to handle other tasks if needed...the primary benefit of GPU Decompression is that PC gamers could see load times reduced by as much as 40% depending on the game and the PC hardware configurationwhile there's a variety of decompression formats, DirectStorage 1.1 is set to add a brand new one called GDeflate, which was developed by Nvidia (GDeflate will work across all vendors thanks to dedicated drivers)...