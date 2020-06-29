AMD Ryzen 4000 ‘Vermeer’ Desktop CPUs With Zen 3 Cores Going in Mass Production Soon, Already in B0 Stepping

erek
Excited?
"With that said, Rocket Lake-S is still something that needs to be evaluated prior to its release before we can call it a Zen 3 challenger but time would make it clear. As for now, the competitive advantage that AMD has with its Zen 2 based Ryzen 3000 is just way too big compared to whatever Intel has in their sleeves for this year and Zen 3 based Ryzen 4000 processors are going to push that envelope even further."
https://wccftech.com/amd-ryzen-4000-vermeer-desktop-cpus-zen-3-cores-mass-production-soon/
