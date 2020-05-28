AMD Ryzen 4000 Renoir Desktop Benchmarks Show Up To 90 Percent Uplift Over Last-Gen Flagship

The GPU was far better than anything Intel had in the first two gens of APU. They’re just now catching up, so we get parity for a little while. It’s still fine for even some casual gaming. I think it might benefit from higher memory speeds available now than previously, but probably anyone running DDR4-4000 or whatever isn’t going to be using one of these anyways.



It would have been nice to have a graphics improvement, but I expect RDNA 2 just wasn’t ready and RDNA wasn’t worth the effort. I still think they should do onboard memory for the gpu - HBM or something.



At any rate, this means my 2400g TV PC / emulator box will just keep on keeping on, and I’ll see what the zen3-based APUs bring before we move on to AM5, DDR5, etc