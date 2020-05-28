AMD Ryzen 4000 Renoir Desktop Benchmarks Show Up To 90 Percent Uplift Over Last-Gen Flagship

erek
90% on the HEDT Parts though or just low and midrange budgets?>
"The preliminary results for desktop Renoir look very encouraging on the processing side. This much is to be expected since Zen 2 and the 7nm process node opened the doors to octa-core APUs. It's a shame that the iGPU performance didn't exhibit the same level of gains. That said, overclocking is still on the table, so perhaps it's still possible to squeeze some more performance out of the iGPU in that aspect."
https://www.tomshardware.com/news/amd-ryzen-4000-renoir-desktop-benchmarks
