AMD Ryzen 4000 Renoir Desktop Benchmarks Show Up To 90 Percent Uplift Over Last-Gen Flagship

erek

erek

90% on the HEDT Parts though or just low and midrange budgets?>

"The preliminary results for desktop Renoir look very encouraging on the processing side. This much is to be expected since Zen 2 and the 7nm process node opened the doors to octa-core APUs. It's a shame that the iGPU performance didn't exhibit the same level of gains. That said, overclocking is still on the table, so perhaps it's still possible to squeeze some more performance out of the iGPU in that aspect."

https://www.tomshardware.com/news/amd-ryzen-4000-renoir-desktop-benchmarks
 
jeremyshaw

The article itself states it (in a buried line). 90% CPU uplift (benchmark, anyways) over 3400G. IGP is roughly the same.
 
deruberhanyok

The GPU was far better than anything Intel had in the first two gens of APU. They’re just now catching up, so we get parity for a little while. It’s still fine for even some casual gaming. I think it might benefit from higher memory speeds available now than previously, but probably anyone running DDR4-4000 or whatever isn’t going to be using one of these anyways.

It would have been nice to have a graphics improvement, but I expect RDNA 2 just wasn’t ready and RDNA wasn’t worth the effort. I still think they should do onboard memory for the gpu - HBM or something.

At any rate, this means my 2400g TV PC / emulator box will just keep on keeping on, and I’ll see what the zen3-based APUs bring before we move on to AM5, DDR5, etc
 
KarateBob

Yawn, they they doubled the cores and gained 90% 3dmark physics performance....get a better headline
 
Krenum

Nice, Ill be getting one for a low power Emulator build when they come out. Probably overkill, but maybe not. Some of those shader's can hog the system, especially with multiple passes.
 
