AMD RX 480 - First 3DMark results

I scored P14 461 in 3DMark 11 Performance
Pretty damned impressive for a $199 card. This is about equal to or ever so slightly higher than an average 970 or 390.
The results would be comfortably VR capable too.
Going just by this synthetic benchmark, we've got a card that is 40% cheaper at less than half the wattage than the 390 with the same performance.
