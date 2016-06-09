AMD RX 480 - First 3DMark results

KazeoHin said: The real question: Will you even NEED 8GB? Click to expand...

Yes and probably more in the future.Reason - DX12 allows more cpu threads to be used, more assets, more draw calls - basically more of everything. Monitor resolution, VR etc. is increasing. All of this needs effective fast memory to work well. I see the biggest issue with AMD Fiji line is the 4gb amount so maybe AMD's first video card that will be very limited a couple of years after launch. Usually AMD video cards have a great life span in performance and usability. For example my HTPC has a 7970 (bios moded to ghz edition without issue) it still tears up most games with high settings at 1080p. My 290x will migrate to that machine on my next major upgrade and will probably last another 2 years before really upgrading the TV to a high dynamic range, higher resolution one. The the computer and everything in it will probably be tossedAnyways if you are going to keepa video card for a few years or more - 8gb will probably work out well but will be limited probably in that time.