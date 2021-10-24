AMD Rembrandt scores appearing online

https://videocardz.com/newz/amd-rem...5bvtn2kbO3mtftf9xKSqdR-5RKM6I4ExTI5HxkjPiZRoQ
Looks like a few tests from a yet-to-be-released Corsair MiniPC, from other leaks the Rembrandt APU's are supposedly in "Mass Production" doesn't mean there won't be some tuning.
https://wccftech.com/amd-ryzen-remb...rsair-xenomorph-aio-pc-with-ddr5-4800-memory/
So assuming some availability it will be a decent chip for what it is.
