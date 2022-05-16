AMD raise the game bundles

With Crypto crashing tons of cards are appearing on secondary markets. This is pushing new AMD cards down below their original MSRP. While this is great for anybody currently looking for a card AMD is rightfully worried, as such they are launching the “Raise the Game” bundle packs to shore up sales.
https://wccftech.com/amd-announces-...t-crypto-market-crash-falling-gpu-prices/amp/
https://www.anandtech.com/show/17386/amd-prepares-new-raise-the-game-bundle
https://wccftech.com/amd-announces-...t-crypto-market-crash-falling-gpu-prices/amp/
https://www.anandtech.com/show/17386/amd-prepares-new-raise-the-game-bundle