AMD Radeon RX 6000 series for distributed computing

pututu
[H]ard DCOTM x2
- Joined
- Dec 27, 2015
- Messages
- 1,953
Not sure if there is anyone interested in getting AMD Radeon RX 6000 series card for distributed computing. I know most of us have the green card. Please share any DC performance if you happen to get one or came across any website with the DC performance result.
My wild guess is that Einstein@home may see better result judging by the number of AMD cards running this project but I may be wrong. The RX5700 series seem to do well in this project.
Specs can be found from AMD website.
