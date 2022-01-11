AMD Radeon Adrenalin 22.3.2

Radeon™ Software Adrenalin 22.3.1 Highlights​

Support For​

Radeon™ Super Resolution (RSR) Technology – RSR GD-197 is an in-driver spatial upscaling feature that is built on the same algorithm as AMD FidelityFX™ Super Resolution GD-187 technology. It delivers near-native resolution and increased performance across thousands of games that run in exclusive full screen mode on AMD RDNA-based and newer discrete graphics.

AMD Link – Updated AMD Link Play feature now allows up to four users to connect to an AMD Radeon graphics-powered PC from an Android- or Windows-based PC, phone, tablet or TV to play local multiplayer games. AMD Link is also introducing customizable hotkeys, allowing gamers to use their devices to control their gaming experience. AMD Link is now accessible from the Microsoft store and can be downloaded as a standalone application on non-AMD based PCs, inviting an even wider range of users and hardware to join a personal gaming cloud. GD-159

Radeon Image Sharpening (RIS) – Bringing crispness and clarity to in-game visuals that have been softened by upscaling and post-process, the latest version of RIS can now be used to enhance visuals in video playback and other productivity applications with a single click.

Faster Downloads – Saves time and reduces the driver download size when updating AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition directly from the application, downloading and installing only the files that need updating on the PC.

Improved Toast Notifications – Provides users with a clearer snapshot on which key features are enabled or disabled whenever they launch a game.

Fixed Issues​

Some users on Windows® 10 operating system may observe the absence of the windows transparency aero effect.

On some AMD Graphics Products such as Radeon™ RX 6800 XT Graphics, the Tuning page within AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition may display incorrect preset selections after installing the latest AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition driver.

While playing Forza Horizon 5™ on some AMD Graphics Products such as Radeon™ RX 6800 Graphics, longer than expected load times may be experienced when Ray Tracing is enabled and set at either Medium or High Ray Tracing Quality setting.

Visual artifacts may be observed while playing It Takes Two™ on some AMD Graphics Products such as Radeon™ RX 6900 XT Graphics.

Enabling Radeon™ Chill for SteamVR™ may lead to inconsistent performances being experienced.

After disabling the Hotkeys feature in AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition, some hotkeys still function for some users when they restart their system.

Known Issues​

Using Radeon™ Super Resolution on 2560x1600 resolution displays may produce a system hang. A temporary workaround is to set the display Scaling Mode to Full Panel.

While playing Cyberpunk 2077™ on some AMD Graphics Products such as Radeon™ RX 570 Graphics, some users may observe an issue where indoor areas appear darker than expected.

Enhanced Sync may cause a black screen to occur when enabled on some games and system configurations. Any users who may be experiencing issues with Enhanced Sync enabled should disable it as a temporary workaround.

Radeon performance metrics and logging features may intermittently report extremely high and incorrect memory clock values.

Important Notes​

The latest version of AMD Link for iOS and tvOS devices will be introduced at a later date.

AMD Software Capture and Stream features and Overlay support for Clone mode and Eyefinity display configurations will be introduced at a later date.

AMD is working with the game developers to resolve an issue where users experienced stuttering or lower than expected FPS values while playing God of War™ on some AMD Graphics Products such as Radeon™ RX 6900 XT Graphics.

Footnotes​

GD-159 - AMD Link requires AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 22.3.1. Game streaming requires phone or tablet which supports Android 7.0 and greater or iOS 12 and greater, anywhere there is a high-speed internet connection. For TV support, Apple TV 4th and 5th generation running tvOS 12.x and greater, or Android TV 7.0 and greater are required. Streaming at 4K requires 4K capable streaming hardware and is compatible with: AMD Radeon™ GCN-based discrete graphics and newer. Supports Windows 10/11. Link Game requires an internet connection. Controllers must be compatible with selected game and headset, please consult vendor for compatibility information.

GD-187 - AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution is available on select games and requires developer integration. See https://www.amd.com/en/technologies/radeon-software-fidelityfx-super-resolution for a list of supported games. AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution is “game dependent” and is supported on the following AMD products: AMD Radeon™ RX 6000, RX 5000, RX 500, RX Vega series graphics cards, RX 480, RX 470, RX 460, and all AMD Ryzen™ Processors with Radeon™ Graphics if the minimum requirements of the game are met. AMD does not provide technical or warranty support for AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution enablement on other vendor's graphics cards.

GD-197 - As of March 2022, Radeon Super Resolution is compatible with Radeon RX 5000 series graphics and newer and works with games that support exclusive full-screen mode. AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 22.3.1 is required.

Radeon™ Software Adrenalin 22.2.3​

Support For​

Elden Ring™

Shadow Warrior 3™ Up to 5% increase in performance in Shadow Warrior 3 @ 4k High settings, using Radeon™ Software Adrenalin 22.2.3 on the Radeon RX 6900XT, versus the previous software driver version 22.2.2. RS-456 Up to 5% increase in performance in Shadow Warrior 3 @ 4k High settings, using Radeon™ Software Adrenalin 22.2.3 on the Radeon RX 6800XT, versus the previous software driver version 22.2.2. RS-457 Up to 6% increase in performance in Shadow Warrior 3 @ 4k High settings, using Radeon™ Software Adrenalin 22.2.3 on the Radeon RX 6700XT, versus the previous software driver version 22.2.2. RS-458

GRID™ Legends Up to 7% increase in performance in Grid Legends @ 4k Ultra High settings, using Radeon™ Software Adrenalin 22.2.3 on the Radeon RX 6900XT, versus the previous software driver version 22.2.2. RS-459 Up to 8% increase in performance in Grid Legends @ 4k Ultra High settings, using Radeon™ Software Adrenalin 22.2.3 on the Radeon RX 6800XT, versus the previous software driver version 22.2.2. RS-460 Up to 15% increase in performance in Grid Legends @ 4k Ultra High settings, using Radeon™ Software Adrenalin 22.2.3 on the Radeon RX 6700XT, versus the previous software driver version 22.2.2. RS-461



Known Issues​

Some users on Windows® 10 operating system may observe the absence of the windows transparency aero effect.

While playing Cyberpunk 2077™ on some AMD Graphics Products such as Radeon® RX 570 Graphics, some users may observe an issue where indoor areas appear darker than expected.

Stuttering or lower than expected FPS values may be experienced by some users while playing God of War™ on some AMD Graphics Products such as Radeon® RX 6900 XT Graphics.

Enhanced Sync may cause a black screen to occur when enabled on some games and system configurations. Any users who may be experiencing issues with Enhanced Sync enabled should disable it as a temporary workaround.

Radeon performance metrics and logging features may intermittently report extremely high and incorrect memory clock values.

Footnote​

RS-456 – Testing conducted by AMD as of February 18th, 2022, on a test system configured with a Ryzen 9 5900X CPU, 16GB DDR4, Radeon RX 6900 XT GPU, and Windows 10 Pro, with Radeon Software Adrenalin 22.2.3 and 22.2.2 on Shadow Warrior 3. Game tested with high preset at 4K. Performance may vary.

RS-457 – Testing conducted by AMD as of February 18th, 2022, on a test system configured with a Ryzen 9 5900X CPU, 16GB DDR4, Radeon RX 6800 XT GPU, and Windows 10 Pro, with Radeon Software Adrenalin 22.2.3 and 22.2.2 on Shadow Warrior 3. Game tested with high preset at 4K. Performance may vary.

RS-458 – Testing conducted by AMD as of February 18th, 2022, on a test system configured with a Ryzen 9 5900X CPU, 16GB DDR4, Radeon RX 6700 XT GPU, and Windows 10 Pro, with Radeon Software Adrenalin 22.2.3 and 22.2.2 on Shadow Warrior 3. Game tested with high preset at 4K. Performance may vary.

RS-459 – Testing conducted by AMD as of February 18th, 2022, on a test system configured with a Ryzen 9 5900X CPU, 16GB DDR4, Radeon RX 6900 XT GPU, and Windows 10 Pro, with Radeon Software Adrenalin 22.2.3 and 22.2.2 on Grid Legends. Game tested with ultra high preset at 4K. Performance may vary.

RS-460 – Testing conducted by AMD as of February 18th, 2022, on a test system configured with a Ryzen 9 5900X CPU, 16GB DDR4, Radeon RX 6800 XT GPU, and Windows 10 Pro, with Radeon Software Adrenalin 22.2.3 and 22.2.2 on Grid Legends. Game tested with ultra high preset at 4K. Performance may vary.

RS-461 – Testing conducted by AMD as of February 18th, 2022, on a test system configured with a Ryzen 9 5900X CPU, 16GB DDR4, Radeon RX 6700 XT GPU, and Windows 10 Pro, with Radeon Software Adrenalin 22.2.3 and 22.2.2 on Grid Legends. Game tested with ultra high preset at 4K. Performance may vary.

Radeon™ Software Adrenalin 22.2.2 Highlights​

Support For​

Total War™: Warhammer III

AMD Smart Access Memory optimizations Up to 24% increase in performance in Assassin's Creed Valhalla™ @ 1080p Ultra High settings, using Radeon™ Software Adrenalin 22.2.2 on the Ryzen 9 5900HX, versus the previous software driver version 22.2.1. RS-449 Up to 23% increase in performance in Battlefield™ 5 @ 1080p Ultra settings, using Radeon™ Software Adrenalin 22.2.2 on the Ryzen 7 5800H, versus the previous software driver version 22.2.1.RS-449 Up to 18% increase in performance in Borderlands 3™ @ 1080p Badass settings, using Radeon™ Software Adrenalin 22.2.2 on the Ryzen 9 5900HX, versus the previous software driver version 22.2.1. RS-449 Up to 17% increase in performance in F1® 2021 @ 1080p Ultra High settings, using Radeon™ Software Adrenalin 22.2.2 on the Ryzen 7 5800H, versus the previous software driver version 22.2.1. RS-449 Up to 12% increase in performance in Gears 5™ @ 1080p High settings, using Radeon™ Software Adrenalin 22.2.2 on the Ryzen 7 5800H, versus the previous software driver version 22.2.1. RS-449 Up to 11% increase in performance in Fortnite™ @ 1080p Ultra settings, using Radeon™ Software Adrenalin 22.2.2 on the Ryzen 7 5800H, versus the previous software driver version 22.2.1. RS-449 Up to 10% increase in performance in Cyberpunk® 2077 @ 1080p Ultra settings, using Radeon™ Software Adrenalin 22.2.2 on the Ryzen 9 5900HX, versus the previous software driver version 22.2.1. RS-449



Known Issues​

Some users on Windows® 10 operating system may observe the absence of the windows transparency aero effect.

While playing Cyberpunk 2077™ on some AMD Graphics Products such as Radeon® RX 570 Graphics, some users may observe an issue where indoor areas appear darker than expected.

Stuttering or lower than expected FPS values may be experienced by some users while playing God of War™ on some AMD Graphics Products such as Radeon® RX 6900 XT Graphics.

Enhanced Sync may cause a black screen to occur when enabled on some games and system configurations. Any users who may be experiencing issues with Enhanced Sync enabled should disable it as a temporary workaround.

Radeon performance metrics and logging features may intermittently report extremely high and incorrect memory clock values.

Radeon™ Software Adrenalin 22.2.1 Highlights​

Support For​

Dying Light 2™

Lost Ark™

Vulkan® 1.3 and Vulkan® Roadmap 2022. Click here for more information.

Fixed Issues​

On some AMD Graphics Products such as Radeon® RX 6700 XT Graphics, some users may observe flashing colored lights around their character when playing Fortnite™ using DirectX® 12.

Known Issues​

While playing Cyberpunk 2077™ on some AMD Graphics Products such as Radeon® RX 570 Graphics, some users may observe an issue where indoor areas appear darker than expected.

Stuttering or lower than expected FPS values may be experienced by some users while playing God of War on some AMD Graphics Products such as Radeon® RX 6900 XT Graphics.

Enhanced Sync may cause a black screen to occur when enabled on some games and system configurations. Any users who may be experiencing issues with Enhanced Sync enabled should disable it as a temporary workaround.

Radeon performance metrics and logging features may intermittently report extremely high and incorrect memory clock values.

Support for​

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six® Extraction

AMD Radeon™ RX 6500 XT Graphics

AMD Radeon™ RX 6500M Graphics

AMD Radeon™ RX 6400 Graphics

AMD Radeon™ RX 6300M Graphics

Fixed Issues​

While playing Borderlands 3™ using DirectX® 12 with Radeon™ Boost enabled, longer than expected load times may be observed on some AMD Graphics Products such as Radeon® RX 6800 XT Graphics.

Known Issues​

Enhanced Sync may cause a black screen to occur when enabled on some games and system configurations. Any users who may be experiencing issues with Enhanced Sync enabled should disable it as a temporary workaround.

Radeon performance metrics and logging features may intermittently report extremely high and incorrect memory clock values.

Radeon™ Software Adrenalin 22.1.1 Highlights​

Support For​

Monster Hunter Rise™

God of War™ Up to 7% increase in performance in God of War™ @ 4K Ultra Settings, using Radeon™ Software Adrenalin 22.1.1 on the 16 GB Radeon™ RX 6900 XT graphics card, versus the previous software driver version 21.12.1.RS-445 Up to 7% increase in performance in God of War™ @ 4K Ultra Settings, using Radeon™ Software Adrenalin 22.1.1 on the 16 GB Radeon™ RX 6800 XT graphics card, versus the previous software driver version 21.12.1.RS-446 Up to 7% increase in performance in God of War™ @ 4K Ultra Settings, using Radeon™ Software Adrenalin 22.1.1 on the 12 GB Radeon™ RX 6700 XT graphics card, versus the previous software driver version 21.12.1.RS-447



Fixed Issues​

Connecting multiple monitors with high display bandwidths and differences in vertical intervals to a system may lead to high idle memory clock values being experienced by some users.

After upgrading to the latest Radeon™ Software, the Power Tuning component of a saved tuning profile may not load correctly when a user imports a previously saved tuning profile.

When some users zoom-in during Halo Infinite™ gameplay, they may experience visual corruption on some AMD Graphics Products such as Radeon® RX 5600 XT Graphics.

Flickering may be observed when playing Fortnite™ on some AMD Graphics Products such as Radeon® RX 6800 XT Graphics using DirectX® 12 with Radeon™ Boost enabled.

Known Issues​

Enhanced Sync may cause a black screen to occur when enabled on some games and system configurations. Any users who may be experiencing issues with Enhanced Sync enabled should disable it as a temporary workaround.

Radeon performance metrics and logging features may intermittently report extremely high and incorrect memory clock values.

While playing Borderlands 3™ using DirectX® 12 with Radeon™ Boost enabled, longer than expected load times may be observed on some AMD Graphics Products such as Radeon® RX 6800 XT Graphics.

Footnote​

RS-445 – Testing conducted by AMD as of January 7, 2022, on a test system comprised of a Ryzen 9 5900X CPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM, Radeon RX 6900 XT GPU, and Windows 10 Pro, with Radeon Software Adrenalin 22.1.1 and 21.12.1 on God of War™. Game tested with ultra preset at 4K. Performance may vary.

RS-446 – Testing conducted by AMD as of January 7, 2022, on a test system comprised of a Ryzen 9 5900X CPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM, Radeon RX 6800 XT GPU, and Windows 10 Pro, with Radeon Software Adrenalin 22.1.1 and 21.12.1 on God of War™. Game tested with ultra preset at 4K. Performance may vary.

RS-447 – Testing conducted by AMD as of January 7, 2022, on a test system comprised of a Ryzen 9 5900X CPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM, Radeon RX 6700 XT GPU, and Windows 10 Pro, with Radeon Software Adrenalin 22.1.1 and 21.12.1 on God of War™. Game tested with ultra preset at 4K. Performance may vary.

