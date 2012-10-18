It isn't fair to say that AMD has zero effect on Intel's pricing strategy. But AMD leaving the market wouldn't cause huge surges in Intel's CPU pricing. When AMD had faster CPUs Intel's offerings were priced to undercut AMD's in an unusual role reversal. Yet they still always had the $1,000 Extreme Edition CPUs regardless of whether or not they made any sense. Since AMD has been returned to second place where they've spent most of the last couple of decades or so, AMD aggressive budget pricing has had the effect of making Intel offer better products in similar price points than they might ordinarily have.



Intel would probably still have CPUs in those same budget ranges because OEM's and everyone else in the industry has to meet consumer demands for cheaper products. But AMD forces Intel to offer more powerful CPUs in that price range than they might ordinarily have. And in fact their aggressive tick tock strategy and trickling down CPUs would probably happen at a much slower pace than what we see today. In all of these AMD doom and gloom threads, someone always comments on how we'd end up with $200 or $300 price hikes across most of Intel's product line can't seem to grasp that this can't happen. Prices are set by a free market. Competiion is just one factor in how pricing is set. Supply and demand being the other. The demand currently is for cheaper and cheaper consumer electronics. Intel can't afford $200 or $300 price hikes or even $100 in all likelyhood because no one buys PC's that are expensive enough to absorb those cost increases. There is little margin in this industry these days.

