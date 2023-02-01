AMD Q4 2022 Financials Beat the Street

AMD financials have impressed Wall Street pundits by beating estimates in a PC market that is experiencing a downturn. The Data Center segment revenue was up 42% YOY and the Xilinx acquisition contributed to a 1,868% embedded revenue increase. Segments experiencing headwinds were the Client segment down 51% YOY and the Gaming segment revenue shrinking 7% YOY. Dr. Lisa Su is scheduled to discuss the company's outlook tomorrow morning on CNBC "Squawk on the Street" at 9 a.m. ET tomorrow.

 
That “operating loss of $149 million” tho

Who’s gonna recoup that problem, and how
 
That “operating loss of $149 million” tho

Who’s gonna recoup that problem, and how
What Is the Amortization of Intangibles?
https://www.investopedia.com/terms/...gible assets is,to tangible (physical) assets.

Amortization of intangibles, also simply known as amortization, is the process of expensing the cost of an intangible asset over the projected life of the asset for tax or accounting purposes. Intangible assets, such as patents and trademarks, are amortized into an expense account called amortization.

That should explain it. Seems that AMD might be writing this off for 15 years going by the rules of amortization in accounting. :)
 
