AMD Q4 2022 Financials Beat the Street

cageymaru
Fully [H]
- Joined
- Apr 10, 2003
- Messages
- 21,477
AMD financials have impressed Wall Street pundits by beating estimates in a PC market that is experiencing a downturn. The Data Center segment revenue was up 42% YOY and the Xilinx acquisition contributed to a 1,868% embedded revenue increase. Segments experiencing headwinds were the Client segment down 51% YOY and the Gaming segment revenue shrinking 7% YOY. Dr. Lisa Su is scheduled to discuss the company's outlook tomorrow morning on CNBC "Squawk on the Street" at 9 a.m. ET tomorrow.