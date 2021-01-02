AMD patents GPU chiplet designs

M

Marees

Gawd
Joined
Sep 28, 2018
Messages
877
new patent submitted to the US Patent Office on December 31 describes the AMD approach to potential GPU chiplet design, by implementing ‘high bandwidth passive crosslinks.

According to the patent, a primary GPU chipset would be direct ‘communicably coupled’ to the CPU, while each of the secondary GPU chiplets in the array would be coupled to the first GPU via a passive crosslink.

In this sense, AMD considered passive crosslink as communication wires between chiplets that are placed on a single interposer. (in multiple layers if needed).

In conventional GPU designs, each of the GPU features its own last-level cache (LLC), but in order to avoid problematic synchronization, AMD thinks that each of the GPU chiplets should feature its own LLC, but in a way that each of those caches is ‘communicably coupled’ to physical resources so that the cache remains ‘unified and remains coherent across all GPU chiplets’.

Source: Freepatents via @davideneco25320

https://videocardz.com/newz/amd-pat...4pNlj-nJKIRA64fjWs-jfxliMIF3RN8XGZ7JsBYtG9WnQ
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top