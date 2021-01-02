AMD patents GPU chiplet designs

new patent submitted to the US Patent Office on December 31 describes the AMD approach to potential GPU chiplet design, by implementing ‘high bandwidth passive crosslinks.
According to the patent, a primary GPU chipset would be direct ‘communicably coupled’ to the CPU, while each of the secondary GPU chiplets in the array would be coupled to the first GPU via a passive crosslink.
In this sense, AMD considered passive crosslink as communication wires between chiplets that are placed on a single interposer. (in multiple layers if needed).
In conventional GPU designs, each of the GPU features its own last-level cache (LLC), but in order to avoid problematic synchronization, AMD thinks that each of the GPU chiplets should feature its own LLC, but in a way that each of those caches is ‘communicably coupled’ to physical resources so that the cache remains ‘unified and remains coherent across all GPU chiplets’.
Source: Freepatents via @davideneco25320
https://videocardz.com/newz/amd-pat...4pNlj-nJKIRA64fjWs-jfxliMIF3RN8XGZ7JsBYtG9WnQ
According to the patent, a primary GPU chipset would be direct ‘communicably coupled’ to the CPU, while each of the secondary GPU chiplets in the array would be coupled to the first GPU via a passive crosslink.
In this sense, AMD considered passive crosslink as communication wires between chiplets that are placed on a single interposer. (in multiple layers if needed).
In conventional GPU designs, each of the GPU features its own last-level cache (LLC), but in order to avoid problematic synchronization, AMD thinks that each of the GPU chiplets should feature its own LLC, but in a way that each of those caches is ‘communicably coupled’ to physical resources so that the cache remains ‘unified and remains coherent across all GPU chiplets’.
Source: Freepatents via @davideneco25320
https://videocardz.com/newz/amd-pat...4pNlj-nJKIRA64fjWs-jfxliMIF3RN8XGZ7JsBYtG9WnQ