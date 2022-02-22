AMD or Intel CPU?

Hi All, as I have found my side rendering business taking off a bit, my secondary system is getting a little long in the tooth. I have to able to render at decent times and the 5960x just isn't cutting it anymore (even with an RTX Titan in it) The 5960x has been my go-to CPU for a long time before I got my 3970x. I wanted to upgrade to either a 12900kf or a 5900/5950x system to replace my secondary 5960x system. That will def help rendering times when paired with my RTX Titan. I also wanted to ask about DDR4 vs DDR5. I have not kept up with the Intel CPUs just for the simple fact that I upgrade every 6 or 7 years and don't focus on the minutia as I do with graphics cards. I have heard good stuff about the new Intel 12900kf but that DDR5 performance is negligible.



I am keeping my 3970x system as my primary and not switching anything, this is just for my secondary system.



Please no flame war. I am a fan of both and usually let me wallet dictate the terms. I have roughly $2000 to spend.



Thank you in advance.