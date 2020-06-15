AMD: New AMD Radeon™ Pro 5600M Mobile GPU Brings Desktop-Class Graphics Performance

Sorry rumor fans, boring actual news. ;)

AMD's first RDNA GPU chip with HBM. It looks like full fat Navi (40 CUs) with HBM support.
http://www.globenewswire.com/news-r...-16-inch-MacBook-Pro-for-Users-On-the-Go.html

Key capabilities and features of the AMD Radeon Pro 5600M GPU include:

  • Exceptional compute performance – Equipped with 40 compute units, the AMD Radeon Pro 5600M GPU delivers up to 5.3 TFLOPS of single-precision (FP32) floating point performance.
  • HBM2 Memory – 8GB of HBM2 with 394 GB/s bandwidth provides ultra-fast transfer speeds to power data-intensive pro applications.
  • AMD RDNA architecture – AMD RDNA architecture delivers exceptional performance matched with remarkable power efficiency optimized for mobile computing platforms.
Sorry rumor fans
Apparently this is the rumored Navi 12


https://hardforum.com/threads/is-navi-12-navi-10-hbm-for-apple.1991961/

Marees said:
Apparently there is a Navi 12 gpu in the works.

Navi 10 - 5700, 5600 series
Navi 14 - 5500 series
Navi 12 - ??

Czech website diit.cz speculates that Navi 12 could be custom gpu for Apple / Microsoft mobile devices.
It is rumoured to have much lower base clocks and HBM memory too.

Given the narrow price bands in desktop AMD GPUs, I don't expect AMD to release brand new sku between 5500 XT & 5600 XT, in the desktop space.


Navi 12 running at only 1144 MHz appeared in the CompuBench test database

Its results correspond to 2304 stream processors clocked about a third lower than the Radeon RX 5700, except for the Local Tone Mapping 2k test, where Navi 12 comes out as faster than the Radeon RX 5700. This could be due to either faster HBM2 memories or the optimization of (newer) drivers used for testing Navi 12


Original Czech source: https://diit.cz/clanek/navi-12-ma-podobne-parametry-jako-radeon-rx-5600


Google translate version: http://engnews24h.com/navi-12-has-similar-parameters-to-the-radeon-rx-5600/

EDIT : ( link to specs reported in compubench for the rumoured Navi 12 as spotted by twitter user komachi )

https://videocardz.com/newz/amd-navi-12-spotted-with-36-compute-units


EDIT 2 : ( linked speculation from red gaming tech )

a rather interesting post that’s appeared on ChipHell from ‘Zoo’ who is a technical employee at AMD. According to him, Navi 12 is essentially Navi 10 – but features HBM2 memory and curiously, seems to be only designed for Apple.

http://www.redgamingtech.com/navi-12-isnt-big-navi-but-instead-navi-10-with-hbm2-rumor/
The first Navi rumours expected this to be the first Navi gpu

Instead it looks like, it is the last Navi RDNA1 gpu Megalith

https://hardforum.com/threads/first-amd-navi-gpu-navi-12-will-have-40-cus.1971457/

Megalith said:
Wcctech claims that AMD has finalized its first Navi GPU, which is codenamed the “Navi 12.” It will reportedly have 40 compute units and is slated for release sometime in 1H 2019. The author points out that this is not the GPU that is being worked on for the PlayStation 5; “it’s a derivative of the actual Navi die and has been created specifically so AMD can get it to market for the PC audience primarily.”

I don’t have a concrete timeline for the part, but early estimates put it in H1 2019. AMD can also choose to accelerate this part while they work on Navi 10/20. As I have previously mentioned, the true TITAN-killer from Radeon will not be landing anytime soon – early estimates put the beefy Navi 20 somewhere around 2020 and at this early in the lifecycle, these timelines can vary widely.
Click to expand...
 
