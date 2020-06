AMD: New AMD Radeon™ Pro 5600M Mobile GPU Brings Desktop-Class Graphics Performance

Wcctech claims that AMD has finalized its first Navi GPU , which is codenamed the “Navi 12.” It will reportedly have 40 compute units and is slated for release sometime in 1H 2019. The author points out that this is not the GPU that is being worked on for the PlayStation 5; “it’s a derivative of the actual Navi die and has been created specifically so AMD can get it to market for the PC audience primarily.”