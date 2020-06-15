AMD: New AMD Radeon™ Pro 5600M Mobile GPU Brings Desktop-Class Graphics Performance

Sorry rumor fans, boring actual news.
AMD's first RDNA GPU chip with HBM. It looks like full fat Navi (40 CUs) with HBM support.
http://www.globenewswire.com/news-r...-16-inch-MacBook-Pro-for-Users-On-the-Go.html
Key capabilities and features of the AMD Radeon Pro 5600M GPU include:
- Exceptional compute performance – Equipped with 40 compute units, the AMD Radeon Pro 5600M GPU delivers up to 5.3 TFLOPS of single-precision (FP32) floating point performance.
- HBM2 Memory – 8GB of HBM2 with 394 GB/s bandwidth provides ultra-fast transfer speeds to power data-intensive pro applications.
- AMD RDNA architecture – AMD RDNA architecture delivers exceptional performance matched with remarkable power efficiency optimized for mobile computing platforms.