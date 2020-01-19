is Navi 12 = Navi 10 + HBM (for apple)

Apparently there is a Navi 12 gpu in the works. Navi 10 - 5700, 5600 series Navi 14 - 5500 series Navi 12 - ?? Czech website diit.cz speculates that Navi 12 could be custom gpu for Apple / Microsoft mobile devices. It is rumoured to have much lower base clocks and HBM memory too. Given the narrow price bands in desktop AMD GPUs, I don't expect AMD to release brand new sku between 5500 XT & 5600 XT, in the desktop space. Navi 12 running at only 1144 MHz appeared in the CompuBench test database Its results correspond to 2304 stream processors clocked about a third lower than the Radeon RX 5700, except for the Local Tone Mapping 2k test, where Navi 12 comes out as faster than the Radeon RX 5700. This could be due to either faster HBM2 memories or the optimization of (newer) drivers used for testing Navi 12 Original Czech source: https://diit.cz/clanek/navi-12-ma-podobne-parametry-jako-radeon-rx-5600 Google translate version: http://engnews24h.com/navi-12-has-similar-parameters-to-the-radeon-rx-5600/ EDIT : ( link to specs reported in compubench for the rumoured Navi 12 as spotted by twitter user komachi ) https://videocardz.com/newz/amd-navi-12-spotted-with-36-compute-units EDIT 2 : ( linked speculation from red gaming tech ) a rather interesting post that’s appeared on ChipHell from ‘Zoo’ who is a technical employee at AMD. According to him, Navi 12 is essentially Navi 10 – but features HBM2 memory and curiously, seems to be only designed for Apple. http://www.redgamingtech.com/navi-12-isnt-big-navi-but-instead-navi-10-with-hbm2-rumor/