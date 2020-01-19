is Navi 12 = Navi 10 + HBM (for apple)

    Apparently there is a Navi 12 gpu in the works.

    Navi 10 - 5700, 5600 series
    Navi 14 - 5500 series
    Navi 12 - ??

    Czech website diit.cz speculates that Navi 12 could be custom gpu for Apple / Microsoft mobile devices.
    It is rumoured to have much lower base clocks and HBM memory too.

    Given the narrow price bands in desktop AMD GPUs, I don't expect AMD to release brand new sku between 5500 XT & 5600 XT, in the desktop space.


    Navi 12 running at only 1144 MHz appeared in the CompuBench test database

    Its results correspond to 2304 stream processors clocked about a third lower than the Radeon RX 5700, except for the Local Tone Mapping 2k test, where Navi 12 comes out as faster than the Radeon RX 5700. This could be due to either faster HBM2 memories or the optimization of (newer) drivers used for testing Navi 12


    Original Czech source: https://diit.cz/clanek/navi-12-ma-podobne-parametry-jako-radeon-rx-5600


    Google translate version: http://engnews24h.com/navi-12-has-similar-parameters-to-the-radeon-rx-5600/

    EDIT : ( link to specs reported in compubench for the rumoured Navi 12 as spotted by twitter user komachi )

    https://videocardz.com/newz/amd-navi-12-spotted-with-36-compute-units


    EDIT 2 : ( linked speculation from red gaming tech )

    a rather interesting post that’s appeared on ChipHell from ‘Zoo’ who is a technical employee at AMD. According to him, Navi 12 is essentially Navi 10 – but features HBM2 memory and curiously, seems to be only designed for Apple.

    http://www.redgamingtech.com/navi-12-isnt-big-navi-but-instead-navi-10-with-hbm2-rumor/
     
    HBM memory reminds me of Kabylake G apu for Intel NUCs

    I wonder who would order such a costly custom chip & why

    This is almost as powerful as ps4 pro
     
    Is apple working on a gaming mac that costs $3000 to $5000, for playing e-sports ???!!!!


    https://www.techradar.com/news/is-apple-really-working-on-a-dollar5000-gaming-mac


    supply chain sources have hinted that Apple is working on such a machine, which could either be a large-screen all-in-one PC (like the iMac), or a large-screen gaming laptop along the lines of the MacBook Pro 16-inch.


    According to the rumors, Apple will reveal the new gaming Mac at its Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) in June 2020
    ...

    It’s not completely out of the question that Apple would be looking to make a gaming device to play Apple Arcade games on, but rather than an ultra-expensive gaming Mac or MacBook to compete with gaming PCs and gaming laptops, Apple would be more likely to release a smaller, more affordable device, like a gaming Mac mini or gaming Apple TV to take on games consoles like the upcoming PS5 and Xbox Series X – Apple Arcade games are compatible with games controllers after all
     
