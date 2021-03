I have to disagree. AMD is supplying Ryzen chips in the new Xbox and Playstation, and they have contractual obligation with MSFT and SONY on those fronts. Everything else, they're cranking the CPUs out as fast as fabs will produce them. They're hammering Intel hard, any chart you look at shows it. Some OEMs (puget, iirc) are reporting that Ryzen enthusiast system shipments now outnumber Intel systems, which is huge for AMD. The only reason Intel is hanging on is that AMD does not have the fab allocation to produce more, as AMD does not have it's own fab - they spun it off into independent GlobalFoundries in 2009.