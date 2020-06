Well with my last build I started with 16 GB on my 3770 back when I built it around 2013, a couple years later I upgraded it to 32 GB as memory was dirt cheap. When I built my current rig I wanted 64 GB out the gate, so thats what I went with, although I did give up some speed to do so, I bought the fastest supported 64 GB kit I could get for my board. I figure I will be good for a long time with this much, plus I always try to double the memory I put in my new rig versus what I had in my old one.....whats the point of an upgrade then if you dont.