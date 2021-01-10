AMD-K6-2 PROCESSOR 400MHz.

keke
My first CPU was a K6-2 333Mhz
Everyone just has to have their retro rig nowadays. I can understand collecting some of the rarer stuff, but quite a bit of it is exactly that - old junk.My first CPU was a 6502 in a Commodore 64 . The first CPU I ever built with was a 286-16mhz.
I actually built several K6-2 rigs back before the 2K. They were always cheaper than comparable Intel chips and were generally OK, but always sucked in the FPU department... unless the game supported 3d-now! like quake 2+3 and don't remember what else... not that many games supported it that I recall. I replaced my last K6-2 (either a 350 or 400mhz) with a Celeron A + Abit BH6, overclocked to 466mhz. It just stomped the K6 stuff into the ground for a year or two anyway. The came the Athlon 1ghz chips... ahh those were the days.
Anyway, that chip on ebay isn't worth $20 IMHO. Nothing special about it. I still cannot wrap my head around the prices old junk like this fetches.
Hey wait a sec... is "keke" a re-brand of "erek" who normally posts this stuff?
I have a P2 400 still sealed brand new in box. Bought it 20 some odd years ago on clearance for like $15 and never got around to using it.