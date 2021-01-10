AMD-K6-2 PROCESSOR 400MHz.

Burticus

legcramp said:
My first CPU was a K6-2 333Mhz :D
My first CPU was a 6502 in a Commodore 64 :). The first CPU I ever built with was a 286-16mhz.

I actually built several K6-2 rigs back before the 2K. They were always cheaper than comparable Intel chips and were generally OK, but always sucked in the FPU department... unless the game supported 3d-now! like quake 2+3 and don't remember what else... not that many games supported it that I recall. I replaced my last K6-2 (either a 350 or 400mhz) with a Celeron A + Abit BH6, overclocked to 466mhz. It just stomped the K6 stuff into the ground for a year or two anyway. The came the Athlon 1ghz chips... ahh those were the days.

Anyway, that chip on ebay isn't worth $20 IMHO. Nothing special about it. I still cannot wrap my head around the prices old junk like this fetches.

Hey wait a sec... is "keke" a re-brand of "erek" who normally posts this stuff? :)
 
Last edited:
NightReaver

Burticus said:
Everyone just has to have their retro rig nowadays. I can understand collecting some of the rarer stuff, but quite a bit of it is exactly that - old junk.
 
I think the price is reflecting the NIB status. I mean how many processors do you have sitting around that are still in sealed boxes? Whether or not it's worth it is obviously very subjective. Clearly it is not worth that to me.
 
I have a P2 400 still sealed brand new in box. Bought it 20 some odd years ago on clearance for like $15 and never got around to using it.
 
Burticus said:
Hey wait a sec... is "keke" a re-brand of "erek" who normally posts this stuff? :)
K2 and K3 boxed ones are quite rare, hence the price... ultimately, the buyer decides if is worth it or not :)
 
matt167

I had a K6-2 box that my dad built for me in ~1997. I knew how to card swap and stuff but never built a computer until 2004... That K6-2 never had a good graphics card so I was dissapointed that Driver would not play
 
I have about 20-30 K6-2 386MHz cpus laying around. Reason for higher price is older stuff has mo goh' in it brah!
 
Bigbacon

I had a K6-2 350 for like....a few months and got rid of it for a celeron after watching some friends playing GL Quake and their celerons were murdering the K6-2 in performance.
 
