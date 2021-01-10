AMD-K6-2 PROCESSOR 400MHz.

legcramp said: My first CPU was a K6-2 333Mhz Click to expand...

My first CPU was a 6502 in a Commodore 64. The first CPU I ever built with was a 286-16mhz.I actually built several K6-2 rigs back before the 2K. They were always cheaper than comparable Intel chips and were generally OK, but always sucked in the FPU department... unless the game supported 3d-now! like quake 2+3 and don't remember what else... not that many games supported it that I recall. I replaced my last K6-2 (either a 350 or 400mhz) with a Celeron A + Abit BH6, overclocked to 466mhz. It just stomped the K6 stuff into the ground for a year or two anyway. The came the Athlon 1ghz chips... ahh those were the days.Anyway, that chip on ebay isn't worth $20 IMHO. Nothing special about it. I still cannot wrap my head around the prices old junk like this fetches.Hey wait a sec... is "keke" a re-brand of "erek" who normally posts this stuff?