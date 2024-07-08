AMD is a Software Company

erek
[H]F Junkie
2FA Enabled
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 12,824
De-prioritizing Hardware Initiatives
“Prominent AMD leadership, including Phil Guido, Executive Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer and Jack Huynh, Senior VP & GM, Computing and Graphics Business Group. AMD is making changes in a big way to how they are approaching technology, shifting their focus from hardware development to emphasizing software, APIs, and AI [virtualized] experiences.”
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/324171/amd-is-becoming-a-software-company-heres-the-plan
