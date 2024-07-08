AMD is a Software Company

Lakados said: But Valve shouldn't be the primary reason why AMD drivers work, Valve should be a contributor for sure they should be helping where they can but they shouldn't be doing the heavy lifting, that should be AMD's job. Click to expand...

My experience with AMD and open source has been "that's where AMD puts projects to die", they never provide them the resources they need to succeed and it is 99% carried by the community with AMD giving some basic oversight at best.

Then if one of those contributors manages to make it do something awesome, AMD leaps in with "Look at what our community has done, they are great we are great, opensource is great" Then AMD forgets about it for some time and those community members feeling burnt out move on and the project lingers again until somebody else tries to make it do something cool and the pattern repeats. But the software never progresses.

I can't say if AMD's Linux drivers work better, but I do know that I've never had a problem with the closed-source Nvidia drivers, they update frequently, and most issues have been solved by fixing some other program set not the drivers.

Regardless, AMD needs to relocate some resources to their software teams and put those teams to work, AMD is falling behind, and simply making a good accelerator is not enough right now.

But ROCm is a turd and I don't know how much they can reasonably polish that one.

I don't think Valve should need to be contributing at all. They contributed because they were going to use AMD for their Steam Deck. Valve were to the ones who helped make RADV, and also made ACO for AMD as well. I say this like Intel isn't also guilty of this as well.That is the case sometimes but not always. AMD did make AMDVLK, and is the primary contributor to it, but also hardly anyone uses it over RADV. They're also the main contributors to FSR and RadeonSi. ROCm wasn't even open source until a few months ago, and AMD isn't giving up on that. The issue I see is that AMD is treating these as side projects and not giving them the full attention they need.I've never seen AMD gloat at anything, but then again who pays attention if they do?There's a few cases I know of where Nvidia fails on Linux. One is Wayland, though I hear it's better now. Two is driver installation as it's never easy. I have screwed up Nvidia driver installs so often on Linux that I just don't bother installing them sometimes. Third is when a new game comes out and requires new changes to the drivers, which of course you can't because Nvidia is closed source. It's open source now, but realistically nobody is doing anything with it. Borderlands 3 was a nightmare for a lot of people to get running on Linux because something new had to be added to the drivers. Valve just quickly adds it to RADV and they're done, but Nvdia owners had to wait for Nvidia to do it which took a while.At this point if RDNA4 was better than the RTX-50 series in every way, it would still lose. Nvidia is cooking up something that will be exclusive to their hardware and make their cards better. Look at Ray-Tracing when Nvidia first introduced it we had Tom's Hardware that said you should get these cards for Ray-Tracing, even though you needed something like a 2070 or 2080 to get a playable frame rate. Eventually Nvidia creates DLSS to solve this problem and it's still solving Ray-Tracing performance for them to this day. It's now a reason to go buy an Nvidia GPU, just to have this feature, with or without using Ray-Tracing.Their problem to deal with. They have money now and should invest it into these things. These are the same people who released the RX 7900 XTX for $1k but also sold the 7900 XT for $100 less, as if people are stupid enough to be tricking into that. This was such a massive screw up that they ended up making a 7900 GRE that they only sold to China, because they were hoping to milk America and Europe out of their money. They eventually released the 7900 GRE to the west, and still nobody wants to buy them. AMD is all out of good will from it's consumers. They either make a better product or Intel will. Who knows, maybe Jensen Huang's heart will grow three sizes larger and make their GPU's affordable.