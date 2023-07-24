AMD introduces $650 ‘RX 7800 XT’ under a different name — Radeon 7900 GRE (a cut down 7900 XT with 16 GB VRAM & 80 CUs) launched from China

AMD's
China-Only Radeon RX 7900 GRE 16GB Debuts: Navi 31 with Cut-Down Memory
EDIT:
During AMD’s presentation at China Joy in Shanghai, China, the much-anticipated Radeon RX 7900 GRE “Golden Rabbit Edition” was officially announced. This new graphics card is equipped with the Navi 31 GPU, which has slightly fewer cores compared to the 7900 XT models. It will be shipped with 16 GB of memory.
end EDIT
@wxnod has just published pictures of Sapphire's Radeon RX 7900 GRE
ScrubWiki revealed its specifications:
There is one important difference though. The Radeon RX 7900 GRE disables one more memory controller die (MCD) and therefore comes with 16GB of GDDR6 memory along with a 256-bit memory interface.
As a result, AMD's Radeon RX 7900 GRE
When it comes to Sapphire's Nitro+ Radeon RX 7900 GRE, this graphics board features two eight-pin auxiliary PCIe power connectors and is rated for around 300W thermal graphics power (TGP). To cool down the rather hot Navi 31 GRE GPU, Sapphire uses a rather large 2.5-wide triple-fan cooling system, which is considerably thinner than the company uses on its Nitro+ Radeon RX 7900 XT.
https://www.tomshardware.com/news/amd-radeon-rx-7900-gre-debuts
It should be noted that AMD's alleged test systems appear to have been running unreleased graphics hardware - a Radeon RX 7900 GRE GPU with 16 GB of memory is listed in LHC@home's entry
Last edited: