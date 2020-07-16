AMD Goings On...

Aegir

So what's the catch?

AMD is doing pretty darn well, but a lot of people are saying: "They're only being "nice" while they're second. The moment they surpass Intel, or even Nvidia, that's when they go rotten and get greedy."

Will their innovation stop?
Will they stagnate?
Will they start instituting weird backdoors?
Will they become unfriendly towards the FOSS community?
Will their prices go orbital if they ever gain control of the market?

Or will they stay true to benevolence, intelligence, innovation, and good value for the people?

What do you guys think?
 
thesmokingman

They've surpassed Intel a while ago. Where is this moment that they've become the darkside???

Shit ass threads like this... what is the point?
 
auntjemima

Maybe I'm remembering it wrong, but I believe the first threadrippers were amazingly priced and each subsequent release was more and more expensive. As they passed Intel, their prices increased.

Any company worth their salt is going to sell their product at the maximum they think a user will pay. AMD is no different. When Intel was on top, they charged more than AMD, and now we are seeing something similar with Intel making massive drops on their CPU's becuase they aren't the top guy anymore.
 
tunatime

Maybe I'm remembering it wrong, but I believe the first threadrippers were amazingly priced and each subsequent release was more and more expensive. As they passed Intel, their prices increased.

Any company worth their salt is going to sell their product at the maximum they think a user will pay. AMD is no different. When Intel was on top, they charged more than AMD, and now we are seeing something similar with Intel making massive drops on their CPU's becuase they aren't the top guy anymore.
i paid like $1400 for my 3960x that not that bad when you think it has 24 cores that run 4.4 all core cinebench and 4.55-6 in most games...amd is in a strong spot right now the cores are a bit faster then Intel clock for clock all they really need to do is get the latency down
 
